The likes of AKA, Cassper Nyovest, KO, Moozlie and Nadia Nakai began their careers as rappers, but they've now become the country's fashion icons

From blinging jewellery to expensive shoes and designer sunglasses, Mzansi looks up to these rappers for the latest styles when it comes to urban culture

These rappers have even launched their own clothing lines and some of them have bagged cool deals with some of the biggest clothing brands

The Mzansi hip-hop culture is all about style, fashion and bling. Some of the most popular rappers have also become fashion icons because of the way they put together their outfits when going out to events.

KO, AKA and Cassper Nyovest have become Mzansi's fashion icons. image: @mrcashtime, casspernyovest and @akaworldwide

They've influenced the whole urban and street culture to rock their outfits a certain way when rubbing shoulders with A-listers. Designer sunglasses, jeans, T-shirts, shoes, jewellery and expensive belts are all part and parcel of the life of the rappers, who have become known as fashionistas.

Briefly News takes a look at five rappers who don't play when it comes to serving their fans fashion goals on the timeline.

1. KO

The Caracara hitmaker is one of the most swagged-out Mzansi hip-hop artists. The award-winning star even has his own clothing line, Skhanda World Clothing. KO was the 'Beyoncé' of his group Teargas back in the days. The way he dressed then and now makes him stand out from the crowd.

The Siyathandana hitmaker is probably one of the biggest artists in Mzansi. He has his own sneaker line, The Root of Fame. The star continues to influence street culture and has also dropped his own Root of Fame underwear. He has one of the most expensive collections of jewellery. Briefly News reported that he took to social media to show off his Family Tree-themed bling worth over R1.5 million.

Supa Mega goes all out when it comes to buying designer clothes. The rapper-turned-businessman shows up during events and makes sure he looks super fly when going out to rub shoulders with others stars. The way he dresses in his music videos has influenced his fans known as the Megacy to dress like him which led him to bag a deal with Reebok. From big chains to buying his girlfriends Rolex watches, the Fela In Versace hitmaker is always dripping in lux clothes.

4. Nadia Nakai

Bragga is one of the coolest female rappers in Mzansi. Many young women look up to her when it comes to fashion. The stunner even bagged a cool deal with Reebok and Redbat because of the way she rocked her clothes when it came to her live performances. The 40 Bars hitmaker also switches it up when she's on the red carpet. She usually shows up in designer outfits from the likes of Gert-Johan Coetzee.

5. Moozlie

The TV presenter-turned rapper is up there with the best dressed Mzansi female celebs. She always shows up in designer items when she's out with her man or celeb friends. The stunner recently partnered with fashion brand SGod to launch a fashion line called 'The LaLa Land Capsule Collection'. Moozlie also made it fashionable for women of all ages to rock a bold head hairstyle.

