Kim Kardashian is feeling like a teenager again, thanks to her blossoming relationship with comedian Pete Davidson

The reality television star hogged headlines when she first started Pete following her divorce from rapper Kanye West

She has been setting social media on fire with loved-up pictures with the Saturday Night Live star, with the recent snaps turning heads

Kim Kardashian is a hun who works hard and plays even harder. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been globe-trotting with her boyfriend Pete Davidson, and her fans are here for it.

Kim Kardashian showed off her toned body in her recent pictures. Image: @Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The 41-year-old star recently headed to the Caribbean resorts for some fun in the sun. She first shared a glimpse of their getaway on social media on Monday with a post captioned:

"Beach for two."

The mom of four then shared more snaps from her baecation on her Instagram page. Kim showed off her famous curves in a blue and black two-piece swimsuit. Pete, who is rocking matching blonde hair with his boo, went topless, showing off his extraordinary body art, even revealing the tattoo which says, "My girl is a lawyer."

Peeps are loving the new laid-back Kim. Many headed to the comments section to share that they are shipping her relationship with Pete.

@lillyghalichi said:

"Lovebirds!!!"

@scottsartiano commented:

"I wanna go wherever this is!"

@wildflowertoni wrote:

"I’m glad she found someone to do the simple things with."

@rush___photography noted:

"Congrats on finding someone you can enjoy life with!"

