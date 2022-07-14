Kardashian Khloé has been open about her desire to grow her family and efforts to conceive a second child through IVF and fertility assistance

The mother of a 4-year-old name True has had her desire for pregnancy through other means has been documented in the reality TV show 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'

Khloé and her ex-lover Tristan have been in make-up then break-up kind of relationship over cheating allegations against Tristan

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A representative for the Kardashian family has confirmed that Khloé Kardashian and her serial cheating ex-lover will have a child via a surrogate.

Khloé Kardashian and her ex-lover and serial cheat Tristan Thompson are expecting a baby through a surrogate. Photo: Khloe, Tristan.

Source: UGC

Surrogate pregnancy

The former couple will have their new baby via a surrogate months after she had confided to close friends and family that she wants a baby.

According to CNN, the Kardashian family source stated that the pregnancy was conceived in November 2021.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The representative said:

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing."

Adding that the Kardashian family is seeking for kindness and privacy for the mother-to-be to focus on her family.

Khloé and her ex-boyfriend Tristan are the parents of a 4-year-old daughter named True.

Serial cheat

TMZ reports that the surrogate pregnancy timeline indicates Khloé and Tristan chose to have the baby before their most recent split.

The couple has been in an on-and-off relationship over allegations of Tristan being a serial cheat.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson get lovey dovey at the pool

Kim Kardashian gave fans a glimpse into her relationship with Pete Davidson on social media on Monday.

The Kardashians star, 41, shared a slideshow on Instagram of her and the Saturday Night Live alum, 28, spending a day together at the pool.

In the photos, the couple is seen lounging around the house and being very comfortable with one another.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke