Kelly Khumalo has finally broken her silence over the controversial interview between her baby daddy, Jub Jub, and MacG

When the Uyajola 9/9 presenter sat down with MacG on Podcast and Chill , he leaked an audio clip of his apparent chat with Kelly about their son, Christian

In her recent episode of the singer's reality show, she claimed Jub Jub used the interview to try and prove that she's a monster who doesn't allow him to have a relationship with their boy

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Kelly Khumalo has finally broken her silence over Jub Jub's controversial interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG.

Kelly Khumalo has broken her silence over Jub Jub’s controversial interview with MacG. Image: @kellykhumaloza, @official_jubjub, @macgunleashed

Source: Instagram

The singer reacted to the claims that her baby daddy made when he sat down with MacG in the latest episode of her reality show, which dropped on Tuesday, 12 July.

The Empini hitmaker and the Uyajola 9/9 presenter have a 12-year-old son together named Christian. Kelly has alleged time and again that the rapper makes no effort to be part of their bundle of joy's life.

In the recent episode of her Showmax show, Kelly Khumalo reiterated that Jub Jub doesn't want to be present for Christian. She slammed him for airing their dirty laundry on the podcast. During the interview, Jub Lamaswidi leaked audio of a chat between himself and the reality TV star. According to The South African, she said:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"I’ve been tried, I mean podcasts."

She claimed Christian's dad went on the podcast to try to prove that she's "a monster that never wants to allow her son to have a father".

"But how do you allow someone who’s never made an effort?"

Kelly Khumalo not impressed by people comparing her son to Jub Jub

In related news, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo's followers rubbed her up the wrong way when they compared her son to Jub Jub. The Empini singer took to her timeline to gush over Christian but some of her fans brought Jub Jub's name into the party.

The reality TV star's naysayers reminded her that it takes a man AND a woman to make a child, while others told her that Christian looks exactly like his father.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News