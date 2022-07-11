Jub Jub's most recent post is seemingly a response to Kelly Khumalo after she slammed him in her reality show for posting his mother's day message for clout

According to reports, the Uyajola 9/9 presenter and rapper admitted that he's not a saint but is trying to be a good person

The star also posted another message seemingly addressed to his baby mama as well after she posted a video warning her haters not to play with her

Jub Jub has seemingly responded to his baby mama Kelly Khumalo after she slammed him on her reality show. The Uyajola 9/9 presenter reportedly took to social media to address the drama.

Jub Jub has seemingly responded to Kelly Khumalo after she slammed him for being a bad dad. Image: @official_jubjub, @kellykhumaloza

The popular rapper and the singer have a son together named Christian. They do not see eye-to-eye when it comes to parenting him. Kelly claims Jub Jub is not a responsible father while he claims the Empini hitmaker is preventing him from seeing their son.

ZAlebs reports that Jub Lamaswidi penned a short post after Kelly dragged him for posting a mother's day message and their son for clout. According to the publication, Jub Jub admitted that he's not a saint, "but I can tell you for free that I am trying. And for that, I will continue pushing."

Jub Jub also took to Instagram and penned a message that is also seemingly directed at Kelly. Kelly issued a stern warning to her haters not to come for her because "some ancestors are stronger than others". Jub Jub captioned his post:

"It’s a different kinda victory when God and your ancestors fight your battles."

