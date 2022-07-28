Nick Cannon has revealed the unique name of his eighth baby with model Bre Tiesi, who they welcomed earlier this week

The famous media personality announced the name of the newest member of his big family with a sweet Instagram post

South Africans headed to the streets to share hilarious reactions to the actor's baby's unique name

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Nick cannon is officially a father of eight. The actor and television presenter welcomed another bundle of joy with his fifth baby mama, model Bre Tiesi, earlier this week.

Nick Cannon has revealed the name of his baby with baby mama Bre Tiesi. Image: @nickcannon and Getty Images

Source: UGC

Taking to his Instagram page, the proud father uploaded a short clip holding the baby. Cannon sported a red hoodie written Daddy Department as he introduced his baby to the world.

According to Billboard, The Masked Singer presenter said his eighth baby's name is Legendary Love Cannon. He went on to give different cute nicknames he came up with for the tiny tot. He wrote:

"Introducing LEGENDARY LOVE CANNON! Aka LL COOL CANNON! Aka LLC! Aka YOUNG LE-LO! Aka BROTHER LOVE!! ❤️✊ (y’all know I do the MOST with these names)"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

In another Instagram post, the star posed alongside his baby mama with their baby's names spelt out with balloons at the back. He said he was grateful to God for another beautiful baby. He wrote:

"LEGENDARY LOVE CANNON!!!! Y’all gonna need a wide screen for this name!!! So grateful to God The Most High Elohim YAWEH for a Healthy, Happy and Harmonious Spirit having a Human Experience!!"

Twitter users shared hilarious reactions to Nick Cannon's baby names. Some even said it's high time he gets a vasectomy.

@AviMishkaKabir said:

"In 150 years, 8% of the population will be related to Nick Cannon or Eddie Murphy."

@user18371849204 added:

"Nick Cannon can have 8 kids with 6 different baby mommas, but a woman can’t have two bds?"

RHOD star Londie London shares a glimpse of her baby to announce her arrival: "Princess B is here"

In other entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Londie London is officially a mother of two. The rapper-turned-reality television star announced the news of her baby's arrival with the cutest posts on her social media pages.

Londie charted Twitter trends when she revealed that she had a bun in the oven during an episode of the show's highly controversial reunion.

She has been gracing the timelines with pictures and videos of her pregnancy journey, including her lush surprise baby shower. Londie London said although she is not a big fan of baby showers, hers was a thoughtful surprise from her friends and family.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News