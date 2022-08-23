Performer and choreographer SEUN Stew who is also Makhadzi's amputee dancer has recently shared his story about how he lost his leg

According to reports, SEUN was exposed to an acident at work, but he refused to let this dampen his passion for dancing

Mzansi has been raving about the talented dancer ever since he was introduced by the Ghanama hitmaker at the Miss SA 2022 finale

Makhadzi’s Dancer SEUN Stew has gotten candid about his journey to success. Image: @makhadzisa/Instagram and Frennie Shivambu/GettyImages

Makhadzi's dancer Godfrey Kubayi, also known as SEUN Stew has detailed his journey to fame after his lit dance moves at the Miss SA 2022 finale,

The 25-year-old opened up to Daily Sun shortly after netizens began praising him on social media for his energetic performance despite only having one leg. SEUN told the Daily Sun that he has a strong passion for dancing and that his accident would not deter him from achieving his dreams.

According to the Daily Sun, he lost his leg while on duty. SEUN was cleaning a vessel mixer machine and one of the employees accidentally turned it on. SEUN described the accident as the most excruciating emotional and physical pain he'd ever experienced.

While he knew dancing was his passion, he lost motivation to pursue his talent following the tragedy of losing one of his limbs. Fortunately, he recently shared the stage with Makhadzi, and SEUN is grateful for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"I am so happy Makhadzi gave me the chance Thanks to her team and all the people on social media who supported (me)," said SEUN.

Mzansi peeps impressed with SEUN's determination

@SepediMapedi said:

"Disability is not an inability. My brother just showed us he is not handicapped but handicapable. Welldone @SeunStew"

@_LeratoMabuza wrote:

"@SeunStew I have both legs but I can't even dance to my life. You are blessed "

@giwufam shared:

"You're an inspiration bro. I love you for that. Keep going."

@Sandile_paul3 posted:

"Salute to the ones who have your back while trying to rise above disability. God bless you my King"

@MoilaTheresaV commented:

"All the best of luck. Loved your performance at the #MissSA2022 "

@ThaboSr added:

"This is very impressive "

