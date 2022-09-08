Nomzamo Mbatha showed fans that she is globetrotting and currently in Italy with some familiar famous faces

The South African actress shared some stunning pictures of her overseas getaway trip with 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi and other public figures

Fans of Nomzamo Mbatha were thoroughly impressed as they showered the media personality with compliments

Nomzamo Mbatha is nowhere near South African borders as she showed off her latest trip to Europe. Nomzamo Mbatha's followers on Instagram were blown away by a compilation of snaps from Nomzamo Mbatha's holiday.

Nomzamo Mbatha is jet-setting around and decided to show off her adventures in Italy to followers. Image: Instagram/@nomzamo_m

Nomzamo Mbatha let her fans know that she is having the time of her life overseas with her latest social media post. Nomzamo Mbatha's Instagram followers could not have enough of getting an inside look into her travels.

A Look into Nomzamo Mbatha's Italian holiday

Nomzamo looked gorgeous in her crochet dress while exploring the Italian city, Positano, Costa D'amlafi. She captioned the Instagram post:

"Time out with the most beautiful humans."

Nomzamo shared nine pictures of the city and her hanging out with friends, including former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi and actor Thando Dlomo.

Fans were full of compliments for Nomzamo and her friends. Die-hard supporters asked for more pictures of Nomzamo's holiday.

@thabang_moleya commented:

"Love this place, tell them I say hello."

@bietjieg commented:

"Yoh I’m sbwling so hard."

@coachsne commented:

"Please also make it to Monaco, you are gonna love it."

@londy_mazwide_ commented:

"Wow. I can’t wait for the other dress ke mina."

@w.mbatha commented:

"My sweetheart. Sicela ama pictures ngale please."

@unhlanhla_n commented:

"The Queens of the universe @nomzamo_m @zozitunzi and @thando_d."

