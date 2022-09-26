King Monada took to his social media account to share a picture of himself enjoying his peace and quiet at his big house

The star is photographed with a glass of what seems like an alcoholic beverage while spotting emojis hinting that he was having a turn-up

This comes after the Malwedhe hitmaker was dragged by netizens accusing him of being insensitive to his struggling neighbours after posting a snap of his lux home next to shabby houses

King Monada has once again shown off his luxurious crib to his followers. Image: @kingmonadamusic

Limpopo-born star King Monada is certainly reaping the benefits of his efforts.

The musician recently shared on his social media timeline that he is relaxing with a glass of alcohol in his mansion. Monada posted a photo with emojis in the caption, implying that he is having the time of his life.

King Monada shared the following picture on Twitter:

King Monada dragged by South Africans after showing off his huge crib

Briefly News previously reported that netizens dragged King Minada to the pits after he showed off his lavish mansion, which is located next to run-down houses.

Netizens were critical of his supposed "boasting," with many calling out the Malwedhe hitmaker. He was accused of spitting in the faces of the poor. Some South African peeps simply believed that King Monada should have used the money he spent on the mansion to build clinics for the poor in his village.

King Monada built his crib in his hometown of Ga-Mokgoloboto village in Tzaneen Limpopo, reported ZAlebs.

King Monada seemingly shows off swimming pool under construction at his mansion

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that King Monada will not rest until his mansion is filled with all of the luxury items he has always desired.

The Ska Bhora Moreki hitmaker has been praised for building a beautiful mansion in Limpopo, despite the fact that some of the country's top artists are still living in apartments.

Taking to Twitter, the hitmaker, who has shown his fans every stage of his mansion's construction from the foundation, appears to be preparing for summer by building a swimming pool.

