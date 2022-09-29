Wiseman Mncube wanted everyone to know how much his colleague Mondli Makhoba helped him when he needed the most

The Wife newcomer Wiseman reflected on his friend and how they supported each other in trying to make it in Johannesburg

Many were inspired by the story the actor shared about getting through challenging times with the help of a close pal

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Wiseman Mncube gave a vivid background story of his friendship with fellow actor Mondli Makhoba. The two stars have a strong bond as they've been through major challenges on their journey to stardom.

Actors Wiseman Mncube andMondli Makhoba were extremely close as they went through many hardships together before both lending rules on the way. Image: Facebook/Wiseman Mncube

Source: Facebook

Fans who read the post dedicated to Mondli Makhoba were moved by their humble beginnings. Wiseman Mncube described splitting rent, not having food and relying on his friend.

Wiseman Mncube give thanks to close friend for helping him through tough times.

Wiseman looked back at where he came from with his friend Mondli. The actor described everything they've been through together, from not having a place to stay to being scammed out of R10 000 by a real estate agent. In a Facebook post, he said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I said come, brother, we will see how we will stay together. At the time, I was staying with a guy from back home. We were not working together, there was no food in the house because rent was expensive,"

After finding another place together , they settled and it is where they bonded and talked about their wishes to become actors. He wrote:

"This is where we stay, talking about our dreams that one day all will come true many more to come."

The story completely inspired fans as they commented their sweet words thanking the actor for sharing the story.

Philiswa Mbanjwa commented:

"What a touching and inspiring story, wow."

Amanda McKing KaDlamean commented:

"You have found a brother in him... keep motivating each other you'll both make it Mncube Wami."

Sthembiseni Ngcobo commented:

"Never give up on your dreams, such an inspiring story."

Senzekile Twin commented:

"Such an inspirational story. Niqhubeke njalo."

Philile Khoza commented:

"So inspired and touched , niqhubeke njalo nibambane."

Inside Mbalenhle Mavimbela's baby shower as she proudly shows off pregnancy

Briefly News previously reported that Mbalenhle Mavimbela dropped a picture of herself holding her baby bump. The actress had been subject to gossip and confirmed pregnancy rumours.

Fans were excited to see their fave pregnant. Supporters were in awe of how stunning she looked.

Zalebs reports that Mbalenhle officially confirmed that she is expecting a child in her latest Instagram posts. The actress's fans were ecstatic that they guessed she was carrying as they showered her with compliments on her new mum glow.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News