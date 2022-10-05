AKA seemed excited as he dropped a clue that he is working on something with Karabo Poppy to create something unique

The rapper seems to be ready to learn from Karabo, who is a professional illustrator who has designed a successful Nike sneakers range

Loyal fans were excited to know that AKA was doing a collab with Karabo, and he showed that he will be hands-on with whatever they are planning

AKA seems to be taking his art to the next level by literally drawing. The Fela in Versace hitmaker shared a video of himself working with Karabo Poppy, a South African artist who works with creating visuals.

AKA and Karabo Poppy are working together, and the rapper is happy to learn a new skill from them. Images: Getty Images/Monica Schipper

Source: Getty Images

Karabo has worked with major brands such as Nike, and they are now working on something with AKA. The rapper's fans were excited as they wondered what the two were working on.

Karabo Poppy gives AKA drawing lessons

AKA quote tweeted a video that showed him getting a short sketching lesson from Karabo. Supaamega wrote:

"This is going to be absolutely next level."

Peeps were just as excited as they reacted to the clip trying to figure out whether AKA was working on merch. Many had compliments on Karabo's ultra-cool energy.

@BhutTheGift commented:

"Loving the frequency Mega is on..Good vibes only."

@Phoenixtheonli commented:

"The album cover on the works."

@bobronzeecommented:

"Wow learning new skill."

Source: Briefly News