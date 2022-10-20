Wealthy US rapper Kanye West called controversial TV host Piers Morgan broke live on his Talk TV show, Piers Morgan Uncensored

The Can't Tell Me Nothing hitmaker hilariously roasted Piers and urged the TV host to take his advice "maybe you'll get richer"

The clip of the interview is trending on social media as many peeps agreed with Kanye and quoted his lyrics from his classic hit, Can't Tell Me Nothing

Kanye West hilariously roasted a TV host live on TV. The US rapper called Piers Morgan broke during a live interview.

Kanye West called TV host Piers Morgan broke live on his Talk TV show. Image: @piersmorgan, @kimkardashian

Source: Instagram

The wealthy hip-hop music producer spoke to the controversial TV presenter recently on his Talk TV show, Piers Morgan Uncensored. A clip of the hilarious interview is doing the rounds on social media. In the clip posted by @DailyLoud on Twitter, Kanye asks Piers Morgan:

"Piers, how much money are you worth?"

Reacting to the Can't Tell Me Nothing hitmaker, Piers said:

"Not as much as you, sadly."

Kanye West than viciously trolled the TV personality. Kim Kardashian's estranged hubby told Piers:

"Exactly, take my advice maybe you'll get richer. Why would I listen to you?"

Peeps took to @DailyLoud's comment section to share their thoughts on the war of words between Kanye and Piers. Some quoted Kanye's Can't Tell Me Nothing lyrics while others said the rapper has a point.

@Vhuchilow said:

"Wait till l get my money right. Then you can't tell me nothing right."

@Bcity217 commented:

"Problem is, people get money and think that makes them an expert at everything. Money does not make you a scientist, doctor, engineer, lawyer, economist, politician, none of that! All it means is that you have business skills and more than likely 1 of a kind talent at something."

@phazzd wrote:

"I’m not listening to a brokey over Ye, bro, I’m sorry."

@OlaSupercc said:

"They just want him to keep talking."

@nkosii_za commented:

"I like how he laughs at the end. This man won."

@ToxicFrostbite4 wrote:

"Hate to say it. But he does have a bit of a point."

@widderfish said:

"Can’t tell him nothing."

@kojo_wale commented:

"You can’t advice someone that is richer than you."

@NathiNzima wrote:

"I feel him, why would anyone listen to Piers."

@thatmeah added:

"Jeez, he ended him on live TV like that."

