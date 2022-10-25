Shota and Phumeza Mdabe's bundle of joy turned 16 a couple of days back and they posted sweet pics of their lovely daughter

The South African singer and his TV host wife took to social media and penned sweet birthday messages in celebration of Khumo's birthday

Shota and Phumeza's fans took to their comment section and helped the proud parents wish Khumo a fabulous day on her sweet 16th birthday

Shota and Phumeza Mdabe have taken to the timeline to celebrate their daughter's birthday.

Phumeza Mdabe and her hubby Shota's bundle of joy celebrated her 16th birthday recently. Image: @phumezamdabe

Source: Instagram

The celebrity couple gushed over their daughter, Khumo, who recently turned sweet sixteen. The singer and TV host took to their handles and posted pics of their beautiful daughter.

Taking to Instagram, Khumo's proud father posted a stunning snap of himself with Khumo. He penned a sweet caption, adding that the love he has for her can never be measured.

Phumeza also took to her timeline on the picture-sharing app to wish Khumo a happy birthday. She wished her all the happiness in the world.

OkMzansi reports that Phumeza also wished her mom a happy heavenly 74 birthday in the same post. Peeps took to the musician and his wife's comment section to wish their lovely daughter a sweet 16th birthday:

amenda_makhetha said:

"Happy birthday to this bright young mind. We love Khumo. Happy birthday sweetheart."

dr_emunah wrote:

"Happy birthday and many more blessings to your beautiful daughter, bhuti."

nthulanetshililo commented:

"I have fallen in love with your family since the documentary of your wedding. Happy birthday to your cupcake. Blessings."

thembamswazi added:

"Happy birthday to your daughter, bra Shota and more blessings."

