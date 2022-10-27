Akon opened up about inequality in South Africa during his interview on VladTV, claiming that the same thing happening in America is happening in Mzansi

The Senegale-American singer's remarks were sparked by Kanye West's White Lives Matter outfits that he launched at a recent fashion show

According to reports, Akon went on to claim that black South Africans get hired before whites since 90% of the country's government is black

Akon has shared his views on inequality in Mzansi. The Senegalese-American singer dragged the country into Kanye West's White Lives Matter drama.

Akon spoke on inequality in South Africa during his recent interview.



The Can't Tell Me Nothing hitmaker sparked a huge debate when he rocked a White Lives Matter hoodie at a recent fashion show in Paris. Speaking in a recent interview with VladTV, Akon shared that Ye's hoodie would have made sense in Mzansi, adding that white people in South Africa are suffering.

TshisaLIVE reports that the singer went on to claim that white folks are screaming more about equality since 90% blacks occupy government's top positions. He went on to share that whites are saying things are not fair in Mzansi.

Akon reportedly told VladTV that whites in Mzansi are saying blacks get get hired before the white man. According to the publication, he added:

"So the exact same thing that's happening in America is happening in South Africa."

