American rapper and hip-hop mogul Snoop Dogg has reportedly been smoking about 75 to 150 joints a day since 2016

The record label boss' official roller revealed that she has apparently rolled about 450 000 blunts since she started twisting trees for the superstar in 2016

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the news with some sharing that they wouldn't mind rolling joints for Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg is a heavy smoker. The superstar reportedly smokes over 100 joints a day.

Snoop Dogg reportedly smokes over 100 joints a day. Image: @snoopdogg

Daily Loud took to Twitter and shared that the US rapper's official "roller" claimed she has rolled 450 000 blunts since 2016.

"Snoop Dogg smokes roughly 75-150 joints a day. Snoop’s official 'Roller' says she’s twisted 450,000 blunts since she started working for him in 2016!"

Taking to the outlet's comment section on the micro-blogging app, social media users shared mixed reactions to the news about Snoop Dogg.

@Rebecca84610720 said:

"I should sit down for a smoke out with snoop definitely I bet I smoke more w*ed each day already."

@TopGgod wrote:

"Snoop's my G but he must be smoking mid to be smoking so many joints a day."

@NotchNotch7 commented:

"He’s not smoking mid, at some point your body adapts to the high then you need to take in more to attain the same level that ordinarily a joint or two will get you to. That’s why if you stay away from it for like a month, the first blunt you hit afterwards will get you so high."

@ChristinaZurch3 said:

"Where can I apply for this job? If she needs a day or two off he can fly me in. I used to roll the best they say, LOL. I'm a little rusty but I'm sure it's like riding a bike."

@L001 wrote:

"In 6 years 150 joints a day would be 328,5k what happened to the other 121.5k joints?"

@Aminoho1gaming added:

"You realize he parties and has friends and goes on social outings. Also this says on average. Some days will be more. Some less. Some days may require 500 for a party."

50 Cent trolls Ye after he cut ties with Kanye West

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that 50 Cent has taken to his timeline to troll Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. The actor and filmmaker was reacting to the news that Ye cut ties with Kanye West after his anti-Semitic remarks.

50 Cent took to Twitter to share a hilarious post. The Den of Thieves actor and rapper shared that Curtis Jackson, his real name, is cutting ties with 5O Cent. The superstar captioned his post:

"I’m getting rid of anybody who can get me fvcked up like Kanye right now! LOL."

The Can't Tell Me Nothing hitmaker is hogging world headlines after big brands cut ties with him following his anti-Semitic comments. Companies like Adidas and Balenciaga, among many, have ended their relationships with Kanye West.

