LUXITY’s Instagram bag-spotting series caught Sandton City shoppers carrying designer handbags worth a combined total exceeding R335,000

Louis Vuitton dominated the haul, with six different styles spotted ranging from R20 000 to R58 700 each

South Africans flooded the comments with a mix of admiration, doubt, and sharp humour about the authenticity of the bags

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Some screenshots sourced from the clip. Images: LUXITY

Source: Instagram

Luxury reseller LUXITY turned heads on Instagram in February 2026 after spotting designer handbags on shoppers at Sandton City in Johannesburg. The bags carried by women at the upmarket mall ranged from R20,000 to nearly R60,000 each.

The Instagram post, shared on 27 February, was part of LUXITY’s ongoing bag-spotting series. The account made it clear it was not confirming whether any of the bags were authentic.

Louis Vuitton was the clear crowd favourite at the mall. Six LV pieces were identified, including a Speedy 30 Soft Celebration worth R58,700 and a cream OnTheGo tote priced at R55,884.

A vintage Louis Vuitton Saleya PM tote from the 1990s to 2000s, valued at R20,000, also made the cut. A Prada Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag worth R44,411 and a Gucci Ophidia shoulder bag priced at R34,200 rounded out the sightings.

South Africa had thoughts

South Africans were quick to react, and the comment section got real fast. One person simply asked the question everyone was thinking: “But how many of them are real?”

Not everyone was critical, though. Some commenters were genuinely here for it. One person said they loved seeing people spend their money on what they love.

Others turned it into a regional debate. One commenter said shoppers at Oceans Mall in Durban tend to overdo the Gucci from head to toe.

Someone else quipped that the bags would be better suited to Geneva.

The post did not go unanswered, either. One person asked whether not owning a designer bag meant you had no place at Sandton City.

Watch the video below:

Source: Briefly News