Kelly Khumalo is one of the most beloved singers in South Africa, and she never disappoints when it comes to making a fashion statement

The afro-soul songstress is often lauded for her taste in clothing that constantly catches people's eye

Kelly loves to experiment with different cultures, and she impressed on multiple occasions with Indian and African culture

Kelly Khumalo amazes her fans with well-thought-out looks. The singer constantly dazzles South Africans with memorable outfits.

Kelly Khumalo constantly impresses her friends by always choosing the picture-perfect outfit for any occasion. Image: Instagram/@kellykhumaloza

Kelly Khumalo was born on 11 November and will turn 38 in 2022. The Mzansi fave deserves a close look at some of her most breathtaking outfits.

Kelly Khumalo stun's in Indian outfit

Kelly looked amazing in pictures where she wore a saree. The singer was glowing in a traditional golden saree and a flawless face beat.

Kelly expressed gratitude for her life in the captions accompanying the gorgeous pics. Fans were amazed by the look.

Kell Khumalo graces Somizi and Mohale's wedding

Kaley served an unforgettable look for Somizi and Mohale's marriage ceremony. She was dressed in an outfit with a lot of Indian influence. She wore a headscarf headdress and nose ring typical in Indian culture.

Kelly's clothes were also traditional, as she wore a two-piece saree and a matching bag. South Africans were completely taken by the look.

Kelly Khumalo celebrates African culture

For the 2021 SATMAs, Kelly gave attention to her African culture. The outfit referenced Xhosa graphics with a black and white print. She paired a top with dramatically long sleeves with a plain black skirt.

People who love to see Kelly Khumalo showing off at any chance. People are always raving about the outfits she wears.

@goddess.mahle wrote:

"I love how you are not boxed up."

@cool_dlamini wrote:

"You look incredible @kellykhumaloza."

@phindibabes

"A spiritual child. Namaste."

@revivebody_sa commented:

"Gorgeous."

@virgina.zona wrote:

"Beautiful."

"Born for this": Kelly Khumalo's fans rave about the singer's new song teaser

Recently, the Ngathwala Ngaye hitmaker stunned her fans on Twitter with audio and visuals of her upcoming release.

According to the snippet, the song is called Bazokhuluma, and she is joined by musician Zakwe Mthunzi.

