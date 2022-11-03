Charlize Theron recently took to social media to show off clothing designed by Thebe Magugu, a South African fashion designer

The South African-born actress revealed that she was not simply flaunting the clothes but raising awareness and encouraging people to buy to raise funds

Charlize's fans have praised the collection in her comments section while also applauding Charlize for participating in the initiative

Charlize Theron and Thebe Magugu have partnered with Dior to raise awareness and funds. Image: @Julien M. Hekimian and Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

South African-born actress now residing in the United States Charlize Theron has shown love to one of Mzansi's fashion designers Thebe Magugu.

Charlize announced on Instagram that she collaborated with the international brand Dior and Thebe Magugu to create clothing pieces to raise funds for youth in Southern Africa.

According to News24, the proceeds from the purchases will benefit young people in the areas of health, education, and safety. This is in collaboration with Charlize Theron's foundation, Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, founded in 2007.

Charlize Theron flaunts the ensemble on Instagram

According to News24, the outfit consists of a white cotton T-shirt made in South Africa, a tulle skirt, and combat boots, which Charlize displayed on her Instagram.

Charlize wore the clothes and encouraged her fans to buy them for a good cause. She wrote:

"Get your @thebemagugu x @ctaop special collection piece now from @Dior! They won’t last and it’s for the best cause"

Charlize Theron shared the following snap on Instagram:

Charlize Theron's Instagram followers praise the collection and cause

@chefmelissaking said:

"Love it "

@psjjs1 shared:

"Gorgeous, just absolutely gorgeous @charlizeafrica"

@lindekelderman posted:

"Gorgeous!! And what a great cause"

@gusipitinina wrote:

"I wish I could support you more !!! The best to you, always!!"

@kati_theron_from_germany replied:

"Congratulations, Charlize and CTAOP! Support is so important! Guys, you are a truly important & great enrichment for Dior. I like the collection!"

@midnightlesso commented:

"What a beautiful special collection and action that you have done for people. the world needs more people like you, people willing to help make this world a better place, even if it's just a small action because everything makes a difference "

