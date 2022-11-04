Trevor Noah was missing South Africa after he visited Atlanta, and he set the stage alight with laughs after talking about the two places

The South African, now international comedian described his experience in the city on The Daily Show' s American live tour

Trevor's love for Atlanta left many netizens amused as they enjoyed his bit about experiencing the region for the first time

Trevor Noah is enjoying himself in Atlanta. The funny man is on the road with The Daily Show all around America.

Trevor Noah says he is in love with Atlanta as it is a city that has a lot of black people. Image: Ray Tamarra/Valerie Macon

Source: Getty Images

Trevor said that he was reminded of South Africa while in Atlanta. The comedian could not stop raving about the city and its people.

Trevor Noah confuses Atlanta for South Africa

According to TimesLIVE, Trevor Noah thoroughly enjoyed his time in Atlanta, saying that they have a great culture and, most importantly, he loves the black city. On The Daily Show tour, he joked that he thought he'd mistakenly flown back to South Africa. He said:

“They're like, 'Oh, Atlanta has so much traffic.' Have you felt the traffic? Have you felt what it's like?' I have, but the blackness changes that too. This is the only city I've been to where the traffic has rhythm.”

Online users loved his comedy bit about Atlanta. Many peeps said they were cracking up as they showered Trevor with compliments.

@Soulja_bouy commented:

"Trevor is effortlessly funny."

@LorenArries commented:

"Homeboy longing for home! Love him."

@noheisnoto commented:

"I love Trevor so much."

@jayemes310 commented:

"Thoroughly enjoyed going to this taping. #TheDailyShow."

@Youknowwhome411 commented:

"Bless your heart for bringing us laughter in the midst of all this adversity."

Netizens disagree with Trevor Noah's defence of Britain's new PM, Rishi Sunak

Briefly News previously reported that Trevor Noah defended Rishi Sunak from any negativity. On an episode of The Daily Show, the host claimed there was a backlash against the new British PM.

The South African comedian who hosts the American comedy show suggested that the British population is just fearful of Rishi. Trevor's analysis caused a debate as some people did not agree with him.

According to TimesLIVE, Trevor Noah responded to people who criticised Britain's new PM of colour. In his defence, Trevor Noah suggested that people were scared of Rishi because they thought minorities in power would do the same as their oppressors.

