Jada Pinkett Smith finally opened up about why she admitted to cheating on her husband, Will Smith

Saying she had the option to take the affair to the grave, Jada says her decision to come clean was for the sake of her family and to protect her husband's ego

Her explanation was met with criticism from the online community as people revisited the viral "entanglement" scandal

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Jada Pinkett Smith explained why she came clean about her affair. Image: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Jada Pinkett Smith finally came clean about why she chose to admit to having an affair; however, her explanation was not what viewers were expecting.

During an interview to promote her book, I am, You are, We are, Worthy, Jada said her decision to go public about the affair was to protect her husband’s ego and shield their family from further emotional strain.

"If I have to look like the adulterous wife to make sure you're good, I'll do it."

Jada explained that she was overcome with guilt and decided to choose Will's happiness over her own by coming clean about her affair with singer August Alsina and helping her husband process the scandal.

"I hadn't learned how to love myself and not leave Will on the side of the road. And I hadn’t learned how to love Will and not leave myself on the side of the road.

"I felt so bad that he was in this situation. I decided, 'I'mma love you, Will, and I'mma leave myself on the side of the road.'"

She noted that she accepted being seen as the "bad guy" if it would help her family move forward.

The actress first spoke publicly about the affair in 2020, which she described as an “entanglement." At the time, she and Will Smith were separated.

By framing her confession as an act of self-sacrifice rather than a simple admission of guilt, Jada has ignited another debate about her seemingly troubled marriage, with social media suggesting that she was setting Will up for more public humiliation.

Watch Jada Pinkett Smith's interview below.

Social media reacts to Jada Pinkett Smith's revelations

The comment section erupted in criticism, with viewers shaming Jada Pinkett Smith for humiliating her husband once again.

kirawontmiss said:

"Nobody hates Will Smith more than his wife."

Callunc wrote:

"Can't believe what I just heard. You can't make this up."

Social media users accused Jada Pinkett Smith of humiliating Will Smith all over again. Image: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

_NhlanhlaNkosi_ was stunned:

"Jada is embarrassing. She enjoys embarrassing Will. It is unfortunate that Will takes all the embarrassment like a man and does not take a hasty decision."

MilezGrey called out Jada Pinkett Smith:

"You could've taken it to the grave, but you also could've just kept it between you and Will privately. Choosing to tell the world isn't protecting his ego; it's controlling the narrative."

Mistress shares details of Shandesh and Mimi Mogale's relationship

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to an exposé by an unknown woman about her affair with South African musician Shandesh's girlfriend.

The woman shared details about the couple's apparently toxic relationship and the real reason her lover kept coming back to her.

Source: Briefly News