Social media users heavily blasted Relebogile Mabotja after trying to be a good citizen and provide the police with information

The renowned media personality took to Twitter to share that she had captured the registration number of a vehicle that sped off from a roadblock and was willing to give it to the officers

Social media users were not having it; many roasted the actress for the post and told her to mind the business that pays her

Relebongile Mabotja was recently called out for trying to provide information about a car that sped off from a roadblock to the police.

Relebogile Mabotja has been dragged for trying to be a law-abiding citizen. Image: @relebongile.

Source: Instagram

The media personality recently went to social media to announce that she captured a car's license plate that sped off from Metro Police officers trying to conduct a breathalyzer test.

Mabotja headed to her Twitter page to reveal that the incident occurred around 11:30 pm in Parkhurst on 5 November. She called on the officers to reach out to her for more details. The post read:

"If you are a Metro cop who was a part of a roadblock at around 23h30 last night in Parkhurst, where a vehicle just sped off while you were asking to breathalyze, please let me know. I got their number plate."

Social media users heavily blasted the star for trying to be a good citizen. Many said Relebogile Mabotja shouldn't put her nose where it doesn't belong.

@Mhlanga55 said:

"I don’t think that will help in any way. I also do not think PoPi Act allows taking people’s number plates."

@SiphoCarry commented:

"Why place yourself in so much danger? You could have simply called the crime reporting line with COJ now as much as you wanted to show the nobility of your actions... Someone might just hurt you... You don't know who you're dealing with this is Jozi mama."

@oluwa_za added:

"Yooh wa phapha or keng?? Mind your business next time. do they share bribes with you? No!"

Meanwhile, others defended the star, saying she is avoiding incidents like hit-and-runs and accidents caused by drinking and driving.

@rovholo wrote:

"What I would like to know is if a close member or even yourself was involved in a hit and run and someone saw the registration, would want them to mind their own business, or you'd beg them to report ."

Inno Morolong opens up about tumultuous relationship with her ex, police confirm case has been opened

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Inno Morolong has opened up about her tumultuous relationship with her ex. The media personality alleged that her former bae used to abuse her physically.

The 28-year-old Diamond and Dolls reality TV star said her ex allegedly threw hands in her direction in September but has not been arrested yet.

Speaking to Daily Sun, she claimed she opened a case of common assault at the Sandton cop shop on 21 September. She claimed he also abused her emotionally, adding that they dated for six months.

Source: Briefly News