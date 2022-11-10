Andrea Dondolo has opened up about how she almost got scammed by a fake Generations: The Legacy creator

The actress, who is now a sangoma, said the scammed pretending to be Mfundi Vundla offered her a six-month contract and claimed he's working with Connie Ferguson

Black Panther actress Connie Chiume took to Andrea's comment section and shared that she has also received some messages from scammers claiming to the Vundla

Andrea Dondolo has taken to her timeline to open up about how she was nearly scammed out of her cash.

Andrea Dondolo almost got scammed by someone claiming to be ‘Generations’ creator, Mfundi Vundla. Image: @queen_andrea_dondolo

Source: Instagram

The actress, who is now a sangoma, shared that the fraudster pretended to be Generations: The Legacy creator Mfundi Vundla. Andrea said the impostor offered her a six-month contract for a production he was allegedly working on with Connie Ferguson.

Taking to Instagram, the star penned a long story about how she got excited when she received the call from the fake filmmaker. She said she nearly fell victim to the scam but she caught on just in time.

TshisaLIVE reports that before she realised it was a scammer, Andrea was convinced that it was a real deal. Andrea said she got excited before the scammer could even finish explaining because she has not worked for the past two years because of her sangoma calling journey.

When one of her followers asked her if she deposited the money for her travelling, the star said she didn't, adding that she told them she'll wait for their money to clear.

Black Panther actress Connie Chiume said she has also received the messages from the scammers claiming to be Vundla.

"Sebe, we have all received those messages from 'Vundla'of 'Marula Productions'."

Actress Lerato Mvelase said:

"We are living in hell, so sorry man."

lelonahlana wrote:

"Awu I am so sorry. People are so mean."

unathimolefe added:

"And it was here last week posted by Tshepi Vundla that people are asking her about this."

Emtee sets record straight after someone claiming to be his manager scammed some people

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Emtee took to his timeline to set the record straight. The rapper revealed that he doesn't have a manager since he launched his own record label.

According to his post, someone claiming to be the star's manager scammed a few people using his name. Taking to Twitter, Emtee shared that he has his own reasons for not having a manager.

Emtee's fans took to his comment section and advised him to get himself a manager to run his brand as a business.

