Thuso Mbedu was recently on The Daily Show, which caused a huge buzz among South Africans

The Hollywood actress got interviewed by Trevor Noah, who is also a Mzansi treasure, and people could not get enough

Felicia Mabuza-Suttle has been the latest public figure to show love to Thuso for representing the country on an international platform

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Thuso Mbedu had a lot of people chuffed with her latest appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. The actress had a moment with her fellow South African who's also successful abroad.

Felicia Mabuza praised Thuso Mbedu for lifting South Africa's flag high. Image:@feliciamabuzasuttle/@thuso.mbedu

Source: Instagram

The video of Thuso and Trevor caused a buzz on the socials. Many online users expressed how heartwarming it was to see Thuso on a big platform with another South African.

Thuso Mbedu gets love from Felicia Mabuza

A Twitter post showed a snippet of Trevor Noah's interview with Thuso to discuss The Woman King. Felicia was pleased to see both Trevor and Thuso in American media. The businesswoman reacted to the tweet by writing:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Young South Africans flying the South African flag high internationally."

Thuso responded with some emojis to express that she appreciated the compliment.

Netizens joined in to express their love for Thuso. Many peeps could not stop raving about how well she represents the country.

@7Tello7 commented:

"That was a great interview, South African interviewing South African on an American talk show"

@DavidMzansi commented:

"Ngiyakuthanda Thuso."

@kwenzamk commented:

"Another proudly South African Heroes @thusombedu #Proudlysouthafrican The world is yours."

@TPitsholo commented:

"My favourite people, I see Trevor is so happy to have one of his own doing so well in the state and Thuso's tongue thing is really South African thing ...I am so inspired by this two wonderful souls."

@Amandandiki commented:

"What a proud moment."

"It's all about money & power": Thuso weighs in on politics, SA agrees with her

Briefly News was the reporter that World-renowned actress Thuso Mbedu has weighed in on Mzansi politics. The Woman King star took to her timeline to share her thoughts on the country's state of affairs.

Thuso, who has relocated to the US, seemingly watched the latest episode of Podcast and Chill With MacG featuring Sizwe Dhlomo. Sizwe touched on the country's current political situation during his interview.

Thuso Mbedu took to Twitter and quoted a remark Sizwe made when he was a guest on the latest episode of the podcast.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News