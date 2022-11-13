Black Panther fans had an online uproar about the sequel movie's plot development and want the character T'Challa to live on

The absence of Chadwick's Boseman's impactful portrayal as T'Challa cast a shadow on the story

Fans said that there was no need for T'Challa to be killed off, and Marvel/Disney should find a new lead actor to replace Boseman

Chadwick Boseman's absence was felt in the sequel of 'Black Panther', and fans are reeling. Image: Bauer-Griffin and Gareth Cattermole

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie was released worldwide in cinemas over the weekend and has been an overall success.

However, die-hard comic fans took to Twitter and made the #RecastTChalla movement trend. According to them, the absence of the main character in the movie left a hole in the story's plot.

The superhero Black Panther in the Marvel Universe was played by Chadwick Boseman, who died of cancer two years ago. Unhappy fans were angry that Boseman's real-life untimely passing was weaved into the storyline of the sequel movie.

People argued that the franchise based on comics is bigger than the actors' personal lives, and the story's integrity should be preserved.

In the heated trending debate, some tweeps mentioned that Chadwick Boseman did such a great job playing the role of T'Challa, that it would be jarring to viewers if a new actor suddenly took over from him.

@EsOnEverything said:

"MCU's Black Panther is the first superhero to die more than once in a franchise and have it stick. That is insulting 2.5 times. Halfway through Black Panther, Infinity War and now Wakanda Forever. Freaking insulting."

@justkiira posted:

"The MCU should not use the passing of Chadwick Boseman as a plot. A good marketing tactic is to relate to our emotions. The MCU is benefiting financially from our emotions because, for some of us, going to see the movie is also an opportunity for us to grieve."

@ab0a2e8604b549f wrote:

"The casual MCU fans who backlash The #RecastTChalla movement only know about the character from the movies and never sat down and picked up a comic to read about the character and why so many comic fans want to see T'Challa continue on."

@Jaded_Fanboy stated:

"I am now firmly in the recast T'Challa camp. Because I cannot take Shuri as Black Panther."

@MarioVanBryson said:

"T'Challa kept a whole child a secret. What kind of soap opera Young and the Restless bull jive is this."

@DollyKay77 shared:

"I took Chadwick's death hard. The fact they killed T'challa the same way Chadwick died is disgusting. Honour someone by celebrating all of their work and achievements. Not attach real deaths in fictional stories that got nothing to do with the character. #RecastTChalla"

