Cassper Nyovest did not take long to change his mind about not releasing his song Banyana Ba Stout in 2022

The South African rapper directly addressed any online users who wanted him to quit music after he pretended to oblige

Cassper recently said that he was only joking around and that the song is still going to be available online soon

Cassper Nyovest took to the social to put funds mindset because he still has a banger for them. Cassper said he was not going to lose his wits-end because of his nay-sayers.

Cassper Nyovest set the record straight about when he will release his new song 'Banya Ba Stout. Image:@casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper announced that his new song would still be dropping at 4 p.m. On 17 November 2022. Fans immediately called him out because he claimed he would no longer release music for the next two years.

Cassper Nyovest confirms release of Banyana Ba Stout

According to TimesLIVE, took to Twitter and responded to a fan who asked him why he was announcing his new song after saying he would not drop until 2024. Casper was amused and said he would never allow the masses on Twitter to control what he does. He said:

Do you guys really think I care about what these low life twitter folk have to say about me ? I want them to think they matter and just keep my name in their mouth. I’m a boss and I do what I wanna do. I do what I believe in and I make music that I wanna make.

Many netizens reacted to Cas and said his stunt was confusing. Fans said they were relieved their fave did not let tweets bring him. The rapper was subject to I feel angry netizens Who let him have it with harsh words.

@kaylesabe commented:

"E bile sing baa baa black sheep just to make them mad, throw baby shark in there as well."

@tshpz_03 commented:

"That's Mufasaa I know."

@SGMaphathe commented:

"Was worried for a minute there honestly."

@john_kerr_m commented:

"But you should rest nyana Ka music bra."

@MkhizeDavhana commented:

"Mxm a boring boss."

@ChernoAlphA0 commented:

"Low life. Mandem thinks he's not human."

@KabeloKaybeelow commented:

"Like it when this Cassper Nyovest tweets."

