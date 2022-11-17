Charlize Theron recently angered Mzansi peeps with her heated opinions about her home language, Afrikaans

The South African-born actress said that Afrikaans is an unhelpful language, and there are only a few people still speaking it

Briefly News looks back at the time Charlize embraced Afrikaans in America, including teaching American celebs the language

Charlize Theron said Afrikaans is a dying language. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Charlize Theron had social media on a halt with her unwavering opinions about her home language Afrikaans. The actress called it a " dying language" and unhelpful.

Despite claiming that the language is spoken by 44 people on the Smartless podcast, there have been occasions in the past when she spoke Afrikaans with pride in America.

Briefly News has compiled a list of those rare moments when Charlize spoke Afrikaans in public.

1. Charlize Theron and James Corden's light-hearted interview

Charlize Theron narrated a story about when she was out with her mom in New York. The actress said they bumped into a man who annoyed them. The star added that she remembers complaining to her mom in Afrikaans, thinking the man wouldn't understand. To her surprise, the man turned around and confronted them.

2. Charlize Theron speaking Afrikaans on the red carpet at Southwest festival

One of the interviewers asked Charlize when she last spoke the South African language, and she responded in Afrikaans. The Italian Job actress said she was constantly on her phone speaking Afrikaans with her mom to make sure she didn't forget the language.

3. Charlize Theron speaking Afrikaans on CNN in 2011

Charlize had an interview with a CNN host who was curious about pronouncing Charlize's name the South African correct way. Charlize then taught him the correct pronunciation and spoke in Afrikaans for a few seconds after the hosts said he liked the language.

4. Charlize Theron teaching viewers Afrikaans slang while promoting a movie in 2018

The Vanity Fair episode featured Charlize and David Oyelowo teaching their fans slang in their respective home languages. The video has over 4 million views on YouTube.

4. Charlize Theron swearing in Afrikaan on the YouTube show First we Feast in 2018

Charlize had a tell-all on First We Feast, where she tried all kinds of hot sauces with chicken wings. The star, who was struggling with the heat, ended up dropping some swear words in Afrikaans.

