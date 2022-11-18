Emtee's fuming supporters told controversial media personality Nota Baloyi where to get off after he threw shade in the direction of the rapper

The rapper's fans jumped to his defence after Nota said he needs to go to rehab seemingly because the Roll Up hitmaker is addicted to dr*gs

Emtee's stans took to Nota's comment section and told him to leave Emtee alone and concentrate on his life following his recent breakup with his estranged wife

Emtee's supporters jumped to his defence when Nota Baloyi came for him. The controversial music exec and the rapper have been exchanging virtual blows for a minute now.

Kwesta's former manager took to his timeline and took a jab at the rapper once more. He claimed Emtee needs to check himself into a rehab because he's smoking his life away.

Taking to Nota's comment section on Twitter, Emtee's fuming fans told Nota where to get off, reports ZAlebs.

They said he also needs help after his wife, Berita, left their marital home because of his behaviour.

@SakhumziZihlan1 commented:

"Why're you so obsessed with Emtee. Emtee is a grown up man, just leave him alone."

@Pablo_diablo92 wrote:

"How is he gonna feed his family when we stop supporting him?"

@maka_vei said:

"Leave Emtee alone, bro."

@TsongaGirl commented:

"You should also consider this advice for yourself."

@AStarIsBorn00 wrote:

"Who will then support his family? Who is to pay school fees for Avery and Logan? Will you Mr. Nota? If yes, then we will gladly do as you wish."

@OJKombe said:

"Lead the way, check into Wes Koppies."

@musicz45 added:

"But first we must stop taking you serious."

Nota Baloyi claims Emtee is a junkie

In related news, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi took to his timeline to reveal why he refused to work with Emtee. The controversial music exec was reacting to tweeps who asked him to manage the rapper after he shared that he doesn't have a manager.

Emtee revealed that he asked Nota some years back to manage him when Nota was still on top of his game but her refused. The Roll Up hitmaker's fans then tagged Kwesta's former manager and asked him why he doesn't at to work with their fave.

Taking to to Twitter, Nota shared that he refused to work with Emtee because he refused to go to rehab.

