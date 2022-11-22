South Africans have been urged to take caution while on the road due to the high number of kidnappings and attempted kidnaps in the country

Popular actress Thai Ngubeni sent chills down her followers' spines when she narrated a recent ordeal she went through

It turns out Ngubeni is not the only one who was targeted by kidnappers, TV presenters and social media influencer Tamia Mtanga also narrated a similar ordeal

Thami Ngubeni said she was grateful to be alive ad unharmed after encountering hijackers.

Thami Ngubeni and Tamia Mtanga have recently shared chilling encounters with hijackers. Image: @LifeWithThami and @pamela_mtanga.

The who was evidently grateful to be alive headed to her social media page to that God for sparing her life.

According to The Citizen, the star revealed that the hijackers took everything from her except her life. She wrote:

"I was hijacked and kidnapped. They took everything material but they did not take my life. I give God the glory. Faithful God. The God who fights my battles. My God who saved me from the jaws of the lion. Hallelujah."

TimesLIVE also added that Mtanga was not the only one who had a brush with death. Media personality Pamela Mtanga also headed to her Twitter page to narrate a similar encounter.

The Massive Music presenter shared that she was followed by a vehicle with unknown men. She revealed that she managed to escape by hiding behind another car. She said:

"Me and my assistant were followed by a Ford ranger from the M1 in the PARKTOWN vicinity to Melrose. They kept driving right next to us trying to get us to speak to them. They followed us & the guy found us in the parking lot inside Blubird said: “I’m going to follow & find you"

