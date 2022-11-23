Mzansi musician Sjava is trending online after peeps spotted his lookalike at the ongoing World Sup in Qatar during a live match

The singer's doppelgänger appeared on TV during a live match and someone took a screenshot and posted it on social media

Many people hilariously joked that Sjava got a side job as a paramedic and some said he's a cameraman at the international soccer tournament

Sjava is trending on social media. A snap of the Mzansi singer's lookalike is doing the rounds on social media.

Sjava's lookalike was spotted at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Image: @sjava_atm

The pic of the Umama hitmaker's lookalike was taken at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2020 in Qatar. The singer's doppelgänger was standing behind a soccer player and next to a photographer when he appeared on TV.

Many people hilariously joked that the singer was doing his side hustle at the tournament after coming across the pic of his doppelgänger.

The pic has gone viral on Twitter. Some peeps claimed Sjava is a paramedic at the event while others hilariously said he's a cameraman. Take a look at the funny comments below:

@Mandla_Mongo commented:

"Okay, stadium security at the World Cup, aweee Sjava skhokho."

@Kay_Peezy said:

"Ubuyile uFaku in the football scene, kodwa ubuye esewu Paramedic wabadlali be bhola @Sjava_atm (Faku is back in the football scene, but came back as a paramedic for footballers)."

@MtoloSam wrote:

"Animyeke (leave him) probably doing a bit of side job."

@MimsLady75 commented:

"Ndisola (I blame) uLady Zamar for this, the guy has turned into a cameraman now."

@Sello_R_Masola said:

"In SA he's a top musician who buys houses in Sandton. In Qatar Nkabi yam is a Marshall."

@Fuze75963247 wrote:

"It's him."

@LindaDX1 added:

"He's now a cameraman."

Sjava shows off his true bhinca swag

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sjava took to social media to show off his 'bhinca' swag. The Umama hitmaker posted a snap of himself neatly dressed and feeling himself.

The star rocked sandals, trouser, tucked in his t-shirt and draped a leather jacket that is synonymous with Maskandi artists over his shoulders.

The award-winning singer took to Twitter to remind his followers that personal hygiene is very important. The star's fans who commented in Zulu, agreed with their fave that looking good and freshening up is definitely a must in their books as well.

