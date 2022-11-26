DJ Sumbody's fatal shooting had South African social media users suggesting that it was related to gangsterism

Social media has been awash with many conspiracy theories, with many suggesting the late Amapiano hitmaker was dealing with narcotics

DJ Sumbody's business partner Tshepi Ranamane rubbished the claims during an emotional speech at his funeral

DJ Sumbody's business partner Tshepi Ranamane has finally put to rest the claims that the star was killed because he was involved in some dodgy dealings.

Reports that the star was selling narcotics at his clubs around South Africa surfaced soon after his gruesome murder last week Sunday.

According to TimesLIVE, Ranamane told mourners at Ga-Masemola, Limpopo, that his friend had a hunch that someone was after his life after a series of shooting at his clubs. He revealed that the star, Oupa Sekofa got so scared that he isolated himself and had to meet with friends and business partners at home. He said:

"The shooting at Top Notch frightened DJ Sumbody so much because he self-isolated; he stayed at home. We had meetings to do because we did business together. We had to go to his house to meet, and he was scared. I was asking him, my man, what’s wrong and he said because of the car that the guy was driving in the make and colour, he thought the people were coming after him."

EWN also added that Tshepi Ranamane rubbished claims that the Ayepyep hitmaker was shot because he was involved in some dodgy dealings. He said Oupa was not in any dodgy dealings, he was just determined. He added:

"There are conspiracy theories that suggest that he was a gangster. I’m so sorry, guys, the guy was none of those things. The only thing he was is he was very good at what he did."

