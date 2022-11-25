TV producer Sonia Mbele has confirmed that her abusive son is in rehab after he put hands on his former bae Reokeditswe Makete

The former Generations star shared that the incident occurred on 4 November and she took her dearest son to rehab the next morning

Sonia also shared that Reokeditswe is still welcome in her home and has her full support after she exposed her son for being an abuser

Sonia Mbele has reportedly confirmed that her abusive son is in rehab. The concerned mother shared that she took him to rehab a day after he threw hands at his girlfriend.

The former Generations actress expressed that the abuse incident occurred on Tuesday, 4 November and she woke up the next day and took Donell to rehab.

ZAlebs reports that Sonia Mbele told Drum that she had already sent her son away when the unfortunate incident became public. Pics of Reokeditswe Makete, her son's former bae, were all over social media a few days after the incident. Sonia's son's pics were also all over Twitter after Reokeditswe shared her pics after she was apparently physically abused.

Sonia also topped the trends list for allegedly raising an abuser. Many people threw shade at her but a few moms defended her. She was also praised for making sure that she didn't defend her son but tried to get him help.

Speaking about Reokeditswe, Sonia shared that their relationship has not changed. She said Reokeditswe is still welcome at her Johannesburg home, adding that she has her full support. She said she treats her as a daughter and helped her in her career in the entertainment space.

