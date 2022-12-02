Drake's son Adonis Graham is a professional basketball player in the making after a viral video showed him showing off his skills

The video trended on Twitter, and online users couldn't stop praising him for his basketball skills

Some people even took shots at Drake, claiming that the only way he will be able to live his basketball player dream is through Adonis

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Drake's son, Adonis Graham, has already discovered and excelled in his calling.

Drake's 5-year-old son Adonis Graham has left Twitter peeps in awe after showing off his basketball talent. Image: Cole Burston and @DailyLoud

Source: UGC

@DailyLoud posted a video on Twitter of the five-year-old showing off his basketball skills with two basketball balls.

Drake can be heard hyping up Adonis in the background. Drake was boosting Adonis' confidence by telling him how talented he is as Adonis continued to play with the balls. Drake even asked Adonis to hoop, which he did successfully.

The video went viral on Twitter, receiving 10,000 likes and over 500 retweets.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Peeps couldn't stop praising Adonis' basketball skills in the comments. Some internet users compared Adonis' basketball skills to those of his father Drake, concluding that Adonis' are far superior.

Other online users predicted that Adonis would make it in the Pro Basketball industry. Peeps wrote:

@HANG24 said:

"He’s actually pretty good for a kid that age hahaha."

@Kip_ur_head_up wrote:

"He’s gonna be a pro baller ⛹️ if he wants it. Special kid."

@MaoriBoyDB shared:

"Impressive, he knows how to speak multiple languages too. Regardless of drake being his father, with this amount of talent at a young age, this kid is bound to go places."

@BAMDPOY13 posted:

"Drake gonna live his basketball dreams through Adonis. Iconic"

@MARINEXTD00R replied:

"I can’t even do that at my big age."

@TioSuave_ commented:

"He will be working with lethal shooter & Chris Brickley by the time he’s 10 lol."

@Drakesoldmore also said:

"Adonis is the greatest basketball player of all time."

@jadnees also shared:

"How is drake's son a better hooper than Khalid."

@TEEGETGUAP also wrote:

"He is better than Drake already "

@Sincere91812232 added:

"The crazy part about this is Adonis could really go to the league one day"

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West divorce finalised, Ye to pay reality TV star R3.4m in child support

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were hogging world headlines after finally settling their divorce. According to reports, the US rapper will pay the reality TV star a whopping $200k (R3.4 million) a month in child support.

CNN reported that the superstar and his wealthy ex-wife will share joint custody of their four kids. Rolling Stone reported that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian will have "equal access" to their bundles of joy.

Social media users took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the divorce settlement. Many shared that $200K a month is "too much".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News