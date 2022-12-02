Trevor Noah has spoken out about the national South African soccer team's failure to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar

While discussing how disappointing the failure was, The Daily Show host also revealed which teams he supports

Following the clip of Trevor joking about South Africa's "heartbreak", social media users weighed in on the ongoing FIFA World Cup

Trevor Noah has taken to his American show, The Daily Show, to discuss the FIFA World Cup, which is currently being held in Qatar.

In the show's Between the scenes segment, the South African-born comedian expressed his disappointment that the Mzansi football team did not qualify.

Of course, Trevor numbed his pain with jokes, leaving the audience in stitches. He stated:

“If South Africa is not in the World Cup, which is most of the time, we used to be but not anymore, I then immediately switch. Ghana is number one for me. I am glad they did well and won the game."

Trevor added Brazil and France to the list of countries he supports for the 2022 World Cup. The famous comedian said that he has supported the Brazilian team since he was a child.

The Daily Show's audience also chimed in, stating which teams they are rooting for in the World Cup. In response to a fan who expressed support for Saudi Arabia, Trevor made fun of the Mzansi national soccer team once more, saying:

“That's the nice thing about being South African, our hearts have been pre-broken. We don't have hope. You still have hope. You guys beat Argentina and now are like everything is possible. It's not,” said Trevor.

After seeing the trending clip above, online users also weighed in on the World Cup in Qatar. Netizens stated:

@mspammylane said:

"I have never understood the football world's obsession with Brazil ‍♀️ but france, that i agree with."

@annesophieave shared:

“Ghana is my number One” @Trevornoah and France and Brazil. We have 2 in common ⚽️"

@iampeedeeterry replied:

"That's just it football fans all over are cocky "

@Van0371 commented:

"I will miss Saudi Arabia. They played brilliantly against Argentina and fought well today against Mexico. Heartbroken for Mexico too. Rooting for the US. I know, I know. I'm going to be heartbroken soon."

@Zhabeth430 also said:

"Go Go Go Ghana ! Go Ghana Black Stars ⚽⚽⚽. We are grateful for the huge support from you Sir "

@JayneWallis6 added:

"Kinda like a Tennessee Democrat. You get numb to it after a while."

