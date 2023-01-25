The online feud between Bonang Matheba and her cousin has erupted to the point where Queen B has blocked the famous DJ

The beef began when Bonang seemingly claimed Pinky is unvaccinated and will miss out lush trips

The cousin then retaliated in a series of tweets, but Matheba refused to engage in the drama and flew off to her lavish vacation

Bonang Matheba and her cousin Pinky Girl had a scandal-free public relationship. There was even a time when the cousins had Mzansi jealous of their closeness when Being Bonang aired.

Bonang Mtheba's cousin, Pinky Girl, continues to blast her on Twitter following vaccination "lies"."

However, ZAlebs recently reported that Bonang Matheba's fans suspected she was feuding with Pinky Girl after she revealed on her Twitter page that Pinky wasgoing to miss on a lush trips because she isn't vaccinated. She wrote on Twitter:

"…she has a visa, but isn’t vaccinated!! I’m tayad! …missing out on trips around the world because you’re unvaccinated. Ridiculous. ."

Bonang Matheba allegedly blocks and unfollows Pink Girl after she responded to her shade

It seemed like the famous DJ did not appreciate being shaded in front of Queen B's millions of fans. Pinky took to her own timeline to complain about Bonang treating her poorly simply because she takes her on lavish trips. Pinky wrote in a post:

"Moghel is vaccinated. And she has her Vaccination Certificate. And not going anywhere…✨✌️❤️"

In an additional heated tweet, the famous cousin revealed that Moghel "blocked" her.

"That’s just being Shallow…from being dragged, unfollowed and blocked for no reason while I’m pushing the love."

Bonang flies to America amid Pinky Girl fuming on Twitter

In the midst of Twitter drama with her cousin Pinky Girl, Bonang prioritised her sanity and fled to the United States.

The media personality took online to reveal that she had indeed left Mzansi to enjoy herself abroad as initially planned. The star shared the post a few hours after Pinky complained about being "mistreated."

"….and away we go! ✈️✈️❤️"

Podcaster Rea Gopane again refuses to pay Bonang Matheba R300k after she won a defamation lawsuit against him

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Rea Gopane has again shaded larger-than-life media personality, Bonang Matheba. The podcaster is also refusing to pay the media personality R300 000.

Bonang won a defamation lawsuit against Rea and the court instructed him to pay her R300k in damages. Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Rea made it clear that Queen B is not getting a cent from him.

In a trending clip, Rea reportedly claimed Bonang Matheba is a delusional woman.

