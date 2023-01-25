Bonang Matheba has taken to her Twitter timeline to reveal that she left South Africa to have a good time abroad

The tweet came after her cousin, Pinky Girl, started ranting on social media, claiming Bonang's prior tweets shaded her

In response to the recent developments of the unexpected family members' feud, some Bonang fans chose to ignore the feud and send their face travel mercies

Bonang Matheba has prioritised her sanity and fled to the United States amid Twitter drama with her cousin Pinky Girl.

Bonang Matheba has ignored Pinky Girl's harsh words on Twitter and left for the US.

ZAlebs reports that the beef that started because Pinky being "unvaccinated" ruined Moghel's travel plans apparently got ignored by Bonang. She took to the microblogging app to reveal that she indeed left Mzansi to have a great time abroad.

"….and away we go! ✈️✈️❤️"

Reacting to Bonaang's tweet, fans wished her a safe journey. They wrote:

@MoreTwoLyf said:

"Ok but can you fix whatever is going on between you and Pinky Girl? Go na le tension nyana maan, re bona di subtweets. Go snaaks."

@BagTalkBackTalk shared:

"Don’t forget the camera crew hle, tlebe re emetse content Nibe safe oe ❤️"

@Youngprinzy21 posted:

"Have a safe trip B ❤️❤️❤️ much love."

@Lerbss22 replied:

"Travel safe Sweety ❤❤"

@Purplepoise1 commented:

"Travel mercies "

Bonang Matheba's cousin Pinky Girl fights the B*force

While Bonang is set to have fun in a foreign land, Pinky is left getting into arguments with the media personality's fans. The B*force clearly didn't like how the famous cousin dragged Bonang's name through the mud.

In the comments section of a heated post, where one peep advised Pinky to ignore Bonang's Twitter rants and just enjoy spending her money, Matheba's stans retaliated with fire.

Pinky's response to the advice probably irritated them as they dragged her, saying:

@Misokuhle_L said:

"She wasn't taking about you uyaphapha.."

@nani44526119 shared:

"If you went through her timeline you would know that she was talking about her PA. Not you clutch bag didimala."

@nani44526119 reacted

"Clutch bag just focus on your boring career and stop being unnecessary."

Bonang’s Cousin Pinky Girl Seemingly Says Moghel Blocked Her After Heated Twitter Exchange, Mzansi Reacts

In related news, Briefly News reported that it seems like Bonang Matheba and Pinky Girl have taken what looked like a light-hearted joke seriously. Moghel allegedly unfollowed and blocked her cousin.

According to ZAlebs, the "beef" started when the media personality claimed Pinky being unvaccinated ruined her travel plans.

Peeps seemed to take the online exchange as a joke too, but what shocked most people was when Pinky took to her own timeline to vent about Bonang treating her poorly just because she takes her on lush trips.

