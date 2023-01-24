Bonang Matheba and Pinky Girl are allegedly beefing after the media personality "lied" about her cousin being unvaccinated.

The heated exchange occurred when Moghel took to Twitter to seemingly criticise Pinky for missing out on international trips with her because she didn't take the COVID-19 vaccine

Taking things further, the famous relative rushed to her own timeline to slam Matheba for blocking her when she was the one who started the online argument

It seems like Bonang Matheba and Pinky Girl have taken what looked like a light-hearted joke seriously. Moghel allegedly unfollowed and blocked her cousin.

Bonang Matheba's cousin, Pinky Girl, left Mzansi shocked when she revealed Moghel blocked her. Image: @pink_.girl

According to ZAlebs, the "beef" started when the media personality claimed Pinky being unvaccinated ruined her travel plans. Bonang wrote the following post:

"…missing out on trips around the world because you’re unvaccinated. Ridiculous."

Peeps seemed to take the online exchange as a joke too, but what shocked most people was when Pinky took to her own timeline to vent about Bonang treating her poorly just because she takes her on lush trips. In a post, Pinky penned:

Moghel is vaccinated. And she has her Vaccination Certificate. And not going anywhere…✨✌️❤️"

In another heated post, the famous cousin further revealed that Moghel "blocked" her.

"That’s just being Shallow…from being dragged, unfollowed and blocked for no reason while I’m pushing the love."

Mzansi reacts to Pinky Girl's revelation that Bonang Matheba "mistreats" her

Netizens chose not to take sides, instead dragging both stunners.

@StemyHun said:

"I hope they'll solve it outside Twitter because it won't end well if we get involved. You guys know each other deeply so opening up to her about how you feel is better than throwing knives ko public platform. Love and light Pinkza ️"

@_orefemetse shared:

"Bonang did unfollow her. Please don't tell me you guys are having a fallout??!!"

@Dasilvalelo posted:

"She’s a problem lol! All her friends left her!"

@Macoww replied:

"For once, I will like to believe this is a publicity stunt."

@Trixx_Ray commented:

"You thought you were different?"

@TUMELQ wrote:

"The girls are fighting."

Inside Bonang Matheba and Pinky’s spicy exchange that led to Moghel blocking and unfollowing her cousin

In related news, Briefly News reported that anyone who follows Bonang Matheba knows how close she is with her cousin Pinky Girl. The cousins had Mzansi jealous of their close relationship.

Pinky girl was Bonang Matheba's right-hand woman, she went wherever the star went and was one of the key cast of her top shows, Being Bonang and A Very Bonang Year. Miss Matheba was also there to support her cousin during her transition from an influencer to one of the most sought-after female DJs in Mzansi.

ZAlebs reported that Bonang Matheba had her fans suspecting that she was beefing with Pinky Girl when she took to her Twitter page to reveal that one of her friends could not travel because she was not vaccinated. She went on to say Pinky was missing on world trips because she wasn't vaccinated.

