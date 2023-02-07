Big Brother Mzansi star Mphowabadimo has promised to fight for her marriage to Themba Brolly

The traditional healer refused to let Themba's baby mama, Nqobile, tarnish her name on social media

Themba's wife retaliated by threatening to deal with the drama by using her traditional muthi skills

Mphowabadimo recently lashed out at Themba Brolly's baby mama, Nqobile. The reality TV star was responding to Nqobile's shady Instagram posts.

'#BBMzansi' star Mphowabadimo went on an Instagram rant regarding Themba Brolly's baby mama drama. Image: @moho_wa_badimo

ZAlebs reports that after the first episode of Themba's reality show Themba: My Inked World, which had scenes of the BBMzansi couple's marriage proposal, Nqobile mocked it.

"Is that how Themba proposed? Nkare nkaloma di tattoos.”

Making fun of her marriage was Mpho's last straw, as she went on an Instagram rant, threatening to deal with Nqobile traditionally.

“If a person wants to live, they should live for their kids. It’ll help you stay away from me because you may find yourself walking around naked in the streets. I am not quiet because I am dumb, I don’t fight for a man but I will fight a b**ch who starts with me.”

Check out the screenshots of the since-deleted Instagram stories shared by @PitsoaneRefiloe below:

Mzansi shares mixed reactions to Mphowabadimo and Themba Brolly's baby mama drama

@jessy_jessss said:

"That girl shading how Themba proposed to Mpho is weird because yena wamitha twice wangatholi naleyo proposal. Bitterness will kill her #MphoWaBadimo"

@Ambitious_Zandy posted:

"Calm down Nqobile. Your baby daddy will return back to you when #MphoWaBadimo wakes up and sees that he was an opportunist chasing fame and success all in her name."

@Malwawami replied:

"#MphoWaBadimo I don't know anything but Mpho fumbled by falling pregnant. Themba comes with baby mama drama and as a person who already is a mother, she should've just focused on her career and brand. After Themba, she'll be a mother of two kids with two baby daddies. This is sad ☹️"

@SikeMokhosi commented:

"She should have just dated him. Even in marriage, there is no need for a baby because they have three already."

@RoyaltyV133 wrote:

"I think Themba is just there for the money."

@Langa35541575 reacted:

"Nqobile has been provoking Mpho for a long time besithule nje sibuka. That girl she's too desperate for indoda."

@Veektoryha wrote:

"Themba has to openly stand up for Mpho. Nqobile’s doing too much now. What kind of disgusting attitude is that?"

@Janet_nzabe added:

"Usisi must take her L and move on. This is embarrassing."

Mphowabadimo Flaunts Pregnancy on the Cover of Bona Magazine

In other news, Briefly News reported that Mphowabadimo finally gave her millions of fans, known as the Underground Gang, the content they had been waiting for.

Rumours that the Big Brother Mzansi Season 3 winner tied the knot with fellow reality TV star Themba Mabaso, popularly known as Themba Brolly and were expecting their first child together began swelling up late last year.

After months of speculations and leaked images, the star finally debuted her baby bump on the cover of Bona magazine. Speaking to the publication, Mpowabadimo said it has not been easy having a relationship in the public eye.

