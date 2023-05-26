Mzansi Youtuber Kay Yarms has addressed the cheating drama surrounding her boyfriend, Flacko

The beauty influencer's man has been accused of sleeping with an HIV-positive woman, and Kay Yarms took a test to prove she's negative

Peeps weren't impressed with how Kay Yarms debunked claims that she contracted the disease from Flacko

Social Media has been under fire after Kay Yarms' man Flacko was accused of cheating.

Kay Yarms says she's HIV negative after her man Flacko allegedly slept with an HIV-positive woman. Image: @kay.yarms

Source: Instagram

According to @lewinsky1501, an unnamed HIV-positive lady shared that she has been sleeping with many men without protection. The lady claimed some are married, and others are in relationships.

The woman then named the dudes she slept with, and Kay Yarms' man Flacko was also on the list. These allegations prompted Kay Yarms to defend herself on social media.

Check out the post below:

Kay Yarms addresses her boyfriend's cheating allegations

According to ZAlebs, the influencer took to her YouTube channel to address the allegations. This was after many people worried about her HIV status.

In the makeup vlog, the news outlet adds that Kay denied that her man cheated on her because they were in an on-and-off relationship.

She also revealed that she went to get an HIV lab test done to ensure she was clean after the shocking allegations about her man's health status.

Kay Yarms also shared the test results revealing her negative status and encouraged many South Africans not to be ashamed of taking HIV tests.

Check out Kay Yarms' video below:

Mzansi blasts Kay Yarms after showing HIV test results

Kay Yarms's video was long, and she didn't only address her boyfriend's drama but her 2022 "beef" with Naledi M. The Youtuber claimed that after their altercation, she looked for proof that Naledi "started" their fight.

These statements didn't sit well with Mzansi because they claimed she made herself look like a victim. Peeps blasted her, saying:

@i_amthe_girl said:

"A man cheats on Kay Yarms with an HIV+ hun. Instead of dealing with that and addressing that, she brings up what landed her in hot waters two years ago."

@siba_luzipho shared:

"I need Kay Yarms to fully know her worth and leave that man alone. You can't be dating someone who makes you disclose your STD and HIV status to people on the internet and still call that LOVE!"

@MissKoekie_ posted:

"Let’s not forget Kay Yarms is great at brand building. I’m starting to think bringing up Naledi and Mbali’s names was a way to distract us from her cheating boyfriend. When will she ever see that that man is her downfall? Nabo Somizi sasibakhuza kanje."

@SmartSis3 replied:

"Kay Yarms said she knows love in its purest form, but that same love has her addressing her HIV status on social media. Maam, what's not clicking here?"

Musa Khawula seemingly discloses SK Khoza’s HIV status in leaked WhatsApp with Gogo Maweni

In other similar news, Briefly News reported that Musa Khawula was heavily blasted when he disclosed SK Khoza's HIV status. The YouTuber posted screenshots of his conversation with controversial sangoma Gogo Maweni.

For those living under a rock, Gogo Maweni and SK Khoza were once in a relationship, and they had a baby together.

