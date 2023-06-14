People were shocked when attendees at Kanye West's Sunday Service wore white hooded outfits like those in The Handmaid's Tale and ate on strange tables resembling autopsies

Many on social media were worried, calling the event creepy and cult-like, and wondering why it had to be so artificial

Kanye faced criticism again for serving sushi on naked women at his recent birthday party

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Fans think Kanye West's Sunday Service is a cult. Images: MEGA/Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Kanye West has once again left onlookers stunned with his latest Sunday Service.

Attendees wore white hooded robes at Kanye's sunday service

According to Daily Mail, attendees wore white hooded outfits reminiscent of The Handmaid's Tale and dined on autopsy-style tables, using their hands to eat.

Interestingly, West himself was nowhere to be seen in the pictures from the event.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

@DailyLoud shared picture of the event with the caption:

"Kanye West Sunday Service attendees eat salmon and steak with their hands off “autopsy-style” tables "

Fans were weirded out by Kanye's church, with some believing it to be a cult.

@femiiswealthy said:

"Not judging but that looks like ritualism and cultism, it sounds creepy too."

@NevaMiss24 said:

"I hate seeing these posts cuz what you expect me to do with this information?"

@Marcela69921124 said:

"I know die hard fans will always put a positive spin on whatever he does, but why not just not be weird and serve up a variety of healthy options without being so desperately contrived?"

@juleesssy said:

"So he feeds people healthy food and you tryna make it negative."

Kanye faced backlash for his 46th birthday party which featured sushi served on naked women

This follows the backlash he faced for serving sushi on the bodies of naked women at his recent 46th birthday party. Online critics condemned this move as misogynistic, particularly in the presence of his nine-year-old daughter, North.

Kanye West: ‘DONDA’ rapper’s new wife Bianca Censori spotted in Los Angeles with his daughter North West

Briefly News also reported on Kanye's wife Bianca Censori being spotted with North West.

Kanye West's recent 46th birthday celebration became the centre of attention when photos of his new "wife" Bianca Censori and his eldest daughter, North West, surfaced online.

The surprise party held in Los Angeles saw Bianca and North arriving together, hand in hand, capturing the curiosity of onlookers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News