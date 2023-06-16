Bill Cosby, the disgraced US actor and comedian, is facing a new lawsuit with nine more women accusing him of s*xual abuse

The women claim that Cosby provided them with drugs and then s*xually assaulted them while they were under the influence

Cosby's publicist responded, stating that they will not let the women make allegations without proper examination in the court of public opinion and in an actual court

Disgraced US actor and comedian Bill Cosby, also known as "America's Dad," is facing a new lawsuit with nine more women accusing him of s*xual abuse. The lawsuit was filed in the US District Court of Nevada.

Bill Cosby has been accused of assault again

These women claim that Cosby gave them dr*gs, like pills and spiked drinks, and then s*xually assaulted them while they were under the influence. The incidents they describe supposedly happened between 1979 and 1992, reported Sunday World.

The women involved in this latest lawsuit include Lise Lotte-Lublin, Lili Bernard, Janice Baker-Kinney, Rebecca Cooper, Janice Dickinson, Linda Kirkpatrick, Angela Leslie, Pam Joy Abeyta, and Heidi Thomas.

Cosby's publicist, Andrew Wyatt, responded by saying that they won't let these women make allegations without proper examination in the court of public opinion and in an actual court.

Twitter reacted to the new revelation

Ina Twitter post, Sunday World shared the news, saying:

"Disgraced US actor and comedian William Henry Cosby Jr., popularly known as Bill Cosby, has been slapped with a new lawsuit alleging s*xual abuse by nine more women."

Fans commented on the post saying:

@threebosses said:

"It never rains. It pours."

@vukaningcobo19 said:

"Leave Bill alone we know this ain't about abuse but about his rights to comedy."

@Morakane4182591 said:

"I thought…"

@thatorula said:

"Those women must voetsek. Let Bill Cosby retire in peace please."

@thabanglp said:

"Once white people done using you they will come after you."

Cosby's case and his 2018 conviction were seen as significant moments in the #MeToo movement, which highlighted the widespread problem of s*xual misconduct.

