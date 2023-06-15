Rapper Gigi Lamayne has weighed in on the topic of men's mental health and caused a stir while at it

On her podcast Point Of View , she discussed men's suicide rates and the massive contributing factors to them

Gigi said she is obedient to her man and will go above and beyond for him and then be a boss outside the home

Gigi Lamayne spoke about men's mental health and what contributes to them committing suicide more than women. Image: @gigilamayne

On her YouTube channel Point of View, Gigi Lamayne and her guests spoke about men's mental health and why society deems them 'soft.'

Gigi said life has become extremely difficult for them, disagreeing with the notion that men have gone soft.

Gigi Lamayne touches on the suicide rate in men and why they are higher than women's

According to TshisaLIVE, Gigi Lamayne does not think men have gone soft, but rather they have too many life challenges.

“I don't think men have become soft. Things have become super hard for men. Like keeping up is really hard."

The rapper said the old practices of men being the head of the house and women being the neck are non-existent in today's society.

Lamayne reckons that black women have become the enemy of black men adding that it is easy for a black woman to destroy a man.

She used the example of false r*pe and abuse accusations.

The reality star then touched on her relationship preferences, saying she might be an independent woman in the streets, but at home, she is submis*ive.

“I will wash his hands, I still kneel, I will cook a meal for him ... I will do what needs to be done and then I can go and be boss outside.”

A Twitter user, @ThisIsColbert posted Gigi's clip and Mzansi weighed in:

@BeeRinky said:

"You become submiss*ve effortlessly when he treats you right."

@thugxibo said:

"But women also go through a lot...... And it's men that made women like that..... Plus, she is a pick-me.......Plus, why don't men teach other men not to abuse?"

@MafundaAyanda said:

"What a mature and senseful young lady. I'm impressed. Hope ladies who listened to this learned and listened thoroughly."

@DeeMongezi said:

"She's spitting facts, though. Nobody second guesses the allegations once a woman accuses you of abuse or r*pe."

@touch032 said:

"I've never in my life heard such a well-thought-out telling of facts from a woman. No "I feel" just straight-up facts and truth."

Gigi Lamayne opens up about her own mental health struggles

After losing a friend to suicide, Gigi Lamayne opened up about her own struggles.

She, at some point, tried to take her own life. A number of celebs encouraged her to keep going.

After losing her friend, Gigi said:

"I'm somebody who also, at some point, tried to take my own life. I regret doing that. I will never go down that road, only because of the look I saw on my mother’s face, which haunted me until this day. I understood that I survived because I needed to be an activist."

'SA Hip Hop is toxic', says Gigi Lamayne, quits the game

In a previous report by Briefly News, Gigi Lamayne announced that she had quit Hip Hop.

The rapper said the industry was toxic and that she could no longer be in it.

She spoke about other genres and how she would rather explore them than stick with Hip Hop.

