South African Rapper Gigi Lamayne talked about losing her friend, who passed away after taking his own life

Gigi Lamayne spoke on how there is a widespread problem in South Africa with young people dying by suicide

Gigi Lamayne took to social media to express her sorrow over the widespread problem among South African youth

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Artist Gigi Lamayne shared some heartbreaking news that she got about a friend. Gigi Lamayne said that a university peer took his own life.

Gigi Lmayne shared the pain of losing a friend to suicide as she spoke out about mental health awareness in South Africa. Image: Instagram/@gigi_lamayne

Source: Instagram

The news about Gigi Lamayne's schoolmate made the rapper reflect on the issue of suicide in the youth. Gigi Lamayne poignantly described how death by suicide is a widespread problem.

Gigi Lamayne speaks on how suicide has affected her purpose in life

Speaking to TimeLIVE, Gigi Lamayne expanded on her initial tweet where she had mourned the loss of her university peer. Gigi said that she had had similar struggles with thoughts about suicide. He explained why she needs to speak up about how young people are struggling. She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I'm somebody who also at some point tried to take my own life. I regret doing that. I will never go down that road, only because of the look I had seen on my mother’s face and that haunted me until this day. I understood that the reason I survived was because I need to be an activist."

Gigi Lamayne feels that most people are not willing to be open about the topic of suicide. She says that it is important that people get candid about the topic of self-harm and what is pressurising the youth into making drastic decisions to take their own lives.

Gigi told TimesLIVE that the man who lost his life to suicide was a motivational speaker Who would tell others to be strong. Gigi said that she was rattled by the fact that he succumbed to the same struggles he inspired others to get through. She said:

"He put up a façade that he was strong as a male black child, that he was going to do things, but in reality things ended very differently. It hits more because this was somebody who tried to be there for children and his community. This is somebody who is actively trying to find a purpose in society. So for somebody like that to break themselves, what does it mean about society? "

Gigi Lamayne and supporters discuss suicide among the youth

Netizens responded to Gigi's tweet and Instagram post with their own reasons as to why the youth is depressed. The discussion started by the passing of Gigi Lmayne's peer spoke some hard truths.

@JayT_Mbango commented:

"May his soul rest in peace. We all need to have a culture of daily praying ."

@natbeesa commented:

"Suicide is real I'm very sorry to hear that ♥️ "

@shoni_alicia commented:

"we are indeed a sad generation,we are not even close to how we portray ourselves in public ."

@kefilwemotsemme commented:

"Everyone is focussing on their own lives right now so most people living in pain are always alone And cannot accept."

@1nderthesinger commented:

"Sometimes talking with your people is not an option because being misunderstood is hella depressing too."

@tarryn_tnt commented:

"Abuse, substance abuse, poverty, unemployment, pressure at home, alcohol, social media pressure, no support structure for children and youth, the men have no one to talk to , people have lost lost their empathy... should I go on?"

@kefilwemotsemme commented:

"A lot of us smile through the pain then one-day one just snaps."

Tumi Tladi's passing officially confirmed, fans grieve: "Never got his flowers"

Briefly News previously reported that Basadi hitmaker Tumi Tladi's family announced the rapper's sudden death, and Gigi Lamayne was one of many celebs to share their condolences. The announcement comes after Tumi Tladi shared some mysterious messages on social media about loving people while still alive.

Tumi Tladi leaves behind a community rattled by his family's statement. The rapper Tumi Tladi's passing has resulted in fans flooding social media with emotional tributes about the artist's career.

If you are feeling suicidal or are thinking about hurting yourself, do not hesitate to call the SA Suicide Crisis Line at 0800 567 567.

If you are concerned that someone you know might be in danger of hurting themselves, please alert your local authorities for immediate assistance. You can also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information above.

Help is available on the Suicide Crisis Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and counsellors can conduct calls in all 11 official languages.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News