South African hip-hop artists Cassper Nyovest and Zingah ended their long-standing feud online

Zingah extended the olive branch during a podcast show, and Cassper reacted to the apology on Twitter.

Excited fans were stunned by the rappers' maturity, and many praised Cassper for accepting the apology

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Cassper Nyovest and Zingah settled their feud. Image: @casspernyovest and @zingah_lotj

Source: Instagram

It appears Cassper Nyovest and Zingah have put their disputes in the past and attempting to start anew.

Zingah says he regrets beefing with Cassper Nyovest

Zinga publicly apologised for previously disrespecting Mufasa on the Choppin It With Bhuda YouTube podcast.

Zingah is seen in the clip saying Cassper is a stellar guy who once boosted his confidence while struggling mentally and spiritually.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Cassper Nyovest accepts Zingah's public apology

Cassper replied to the viral snippet on Twitter, saying he is happy to squash the beef.

"It’s all good, G. We all do things we might not be proud of after experiencing some growth. We will chop it up properly in person soon and build from it. God bless."

See the tweet below:

Twitter users applaud Cassper for forgiving Zingah

The Phumakim followers gave him props for acknowledging Zingah and burying the hatchet.

@Spanishmob_star commented:

"Man, how can you not love Refiloe?"

@Proph_Budmon wrote:

"Ithi Groetman? I'm so proud of Cass for this. You're the last OG left, so lead the way, King."

@RealHlengiWay tweeted:

"Please do it after the album so you can properly get into those songs and break everything down.'

@shimiteledimo posted:

"Yes, Nyovest. Re dira jalo fa motho a ipona diphoso. Big up."

@LaNdhlovu mentioned:

"Let's always keep the peace and may music prevail."

@coolest_handle stated:

"Grootman mindset, love you for this bro."

@outinntokyo stated:

Blink if this is a paid promo for your new album

Cassper Nyovest offers words of encouragement to friend Lekau Sehoana after shutting down kiddies republic

In another story, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest warmed the heart of Lekau Sehoana with his sweet note directed at him.

Following news that his children's clothing store, Kiddies Republic, will be shutting down, many comforted Lekau who is also the owner of Drip Footwear.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News