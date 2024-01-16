An unknown man shared a story of how DJ Tira acted when he met him

The guy told his story of how disappointed he was when he met the Afrotainment owner at an elevator at the OR Tambo Airport

Netizens flooded the comment section and shared that he should've also asked him who he was when he questioned him

A man shared a story of how he met DJ Tira at the OR Tambo Airport. Image: @djtira

DJ Tira has made headlines once again on social media after a fan shared some details about the popular record label owner. This came after the star fired his manager Senzo Shezi.

Man shares his disappointment when he met DJ Tira

The Makoya Bearings Cider owner recently trended on social media after he claimed that his wife's friend was bewitching her for seven years. An unknown man recently shared a story of how he was disappointed when he met the record label owner in the lifts at the OR Tambo Airport in Kempton Park.

The man shared a tweet on X, formerly Twitter saying that when he got the lift, he saw Tira and politely asked him to press a button for him since he was standing by them, and the response he got shook him as the star took off his shades and asked the guy if he really knows who he is.

The guy wrote:

"Once met Dj Tira in an elevator at OR Tambo airport. He was standing next to the buttons so asked him to press '2'. He took off his shades and looked at me in the eye and said, "mfwethu ucabanga ukuthi ngingubani mina?" I reached and pressed the f*cking button myself lmao."

See the post below:

Netizens shared their opinions

Shortly after the fan shared his story, many social media users flooded his comment section with their opinions of how he should've responded to DJ Tira's response, See the comments below:

@African_Spring said:

"Tira is actually nice."

@iamSenzesihle wrote:

"I once met Mampintsha at Capello Nelspruit toilets. He came in, found me there alone by the urinals. I paid him no mind, so he made some comments about the door being noisy, I just said yup. He must have thought I don’t see him cause he started humming Umlilo on the spot."

@leloe_m tweeted:

"Aaaah man, that's so so disheartening."

YoliHeaven_Sent commented:

"Definitely not the ending I had in mind."

@SA_Ngubane shared:

"You should've also asked him who he was."

@iamhumanZA responded:

"That says a lot about him, like to even take off shades because someone asked nicely to press 2 on the elevator is wild."

Its_Leigh03 wrote:

"Yho y’all should’ve just stood there and see if the lift will move."

@IndigoChild28 replied:

"You should have given him a stare down and responded with a Tshiki tshiki tsa!"

Tira hits back at Ngizwe Mchunu after he disrespected him

Briefly News previously reported that Ngizwe Mchunu faced off with DJ Tira at a gig in KZN for his unsavoury comments about him.

Ngizwe accused Tira of not living up to his promise of keeping Mampintsha's legacy alive. Tira demanded an apology from Ngizwe Mchunu.

