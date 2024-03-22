It's reported that Metro FM intends to launch an investigation after Mmabatho Montsho blue-ticked the station

This after the actress' allegations that the famous station supported Zionist apartheid

Metro FM shared a statement regarding the incident, revealing that it would get to the bottom of it

Mmabatho Montsho's allegations towards Metro FM allegedly prompted an investigation within the station. Images: montshotheblack

Source: Instagram

Metro FM is said to be opening an investigation following the allegations made by Mmabatho Montsho. The former Generations actress accused the station of supporting Zionist apartheid after they promoted an interview with Millet Ben Haim about surviving the attack at the Nova Festival in Israel.

Metro FM allegedly launches investigation after Mmabatho Montsho incident

It's reported that Metro FM is looking into launching an investigation after degreed actress, Mmabatho Montsho, dropped her interview at the last minute.

This was over the station's would-be interview with Millet Ben Haim, a survivor of the Nova Festival attack in Israel on 7 October 2023.

Millet has toured the world, telling her story about her experience at the hands of Hamas attackers. Mmabatho turned down the interview and said Metro supported "Zionist apartheid."

In response to the claims, TshisaLIVE reported that the station revealed that it cancelled Millet's interview, deleted the post and would launch an investigation, also noting that it supports fair content:

"An investigation has been instituted to address the matter. Management regrets this incident. However, it must be noted that the SABC endeavours to provide fair and balanced content."

Mzansi lashes out at Millet Ben Haim

During her stay in South Africa, Millet Ben Haim visited Cape Town's famous Bo-Kaap and posted on Instagram speaking about the significance of the neighbourhood's colourful houses:

"They wanted to make sure that the world will remember that we're not just black and white; it's a colourful planet, and we should all have the same rights.

"It's a special place for me because it stands for everything I believe in and is one of the reasons why I'm proud to be Israeli because we have people of all colours."

This is what Mzansi had to say:

mushfiqahg said:

"Girl, get out of my neighbourhood!"

saara_mooradd17 wrote:

"Absolutely not. Sit down, girl."

khanyi.mtungwa attacked Millet:

"Don't you dare lie on my people! Don't you dare rewrite our history! That is not the reason why the people of Bo-Kaap painted their houses in different colours!"

shaahidah__ corrected Millet:

"Please, man, you’re embarrassing. The bright colours of those houses are painted that way to represent an expression of freedom from Dutch and Georgian oppressors."

ibtesam_essa posted:

"Yet another propaganda peddler right here on our doorstep."

