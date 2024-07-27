Miss South Africa hopeful Chidimma Adetshina has had a rocky start in her journey in the beauty competition

Chidimma Adetshina's ethnic background as a half-Nigerian woman has come under blast on social media

South Africans have expressed their disapproval of her participation in Miss South Africa 2024 and have escalated their concerns

Chidimma Adetshina caused uproar on social media when she entered Miss South Africa. The beauty pageant competitor is the daughter to a Nigerian father and a South African mom with Mozambican roots.

South Africans have expressed that they are uncomfortable with Chidimma Adetshina's participation in Miss South Africa 2024. Some have taken extra steps to ensure that their voices are heard by Miss South Africa.

Petition starts against Chidimma Adetshina's Miss SA entry

A now-removed petition started on Change,org, was aimed at disqualifying Chidimma Adetshina from running for Miss South Africa because of her nationality. According to The South African, the petition had garnered over 3,000 signatures before it was removed for unclear reasons.

Chidimma Adetshina's Miss SA entry faces backlash

Many people on social media showed interest in the petition when it was still active. Netizens shared their harsh takes on the Miss SA finalist. Others came to her defence amid the backlash

@bontleshabalala said:

"My beautiful Patriotic SAns please let's do the right honourable thing and sign the petition."

@reenkerk wrote:

"Foreign parents? Implying that she isn't a Foreign er herself? facing backlash because she isn't south African and shouldn't have been allowed to compete in the first place. Both parents aren't south African..so how is she south African?"

@MathewScraton argued::

"But we are one Africa with no boarders so let her entry in to Miss SA stand."

@sabrinasel549 insisted:

"Her mother is South African."

@babylelax wrote:

"Stop listening to amapiano globally boycott them until they respect fellow black Africans."

@Boowa7 disproved of Chidimma:

"The kid must just go and represent Nigeria, we the people reject her."

Chinese woman enters Miss SA

