Actress Nozuko Ntshangase got real about the dark side of the South African entertainment industry

The former DiepCity actress said there is a lot of injustice in showbusiness and a lot of fighting

Nozuko stated that she had hoped it would resemble Hollywood, but she was shocked to find it in this state

South African actress Nozuko Ntshangase was a recent guest on the Access Genie Podcast, where she spilled the tea on how she views the South African film and television industry.

Nozuko Ntshangase opened up about the dark side of showbiz in Mzansi. Image: @iamnozuko

Source: Instagram

Nozuko on actor being underpaid and overworked

Talented actress Nozuko Ntshangase said her sentiments are not to be mistaken for someone who lacks gratitude for the opportunities she was presented. However, she spoke truthfully of the many injustices she witnessed in the industry.

While on the podcast, the actress revealed the dark side of the South African entertainment industry. She touched on actors and actresses being overworked and underpaid.

“When I started working in the industry it was not what I expected. I didn't think there would be a lot of fighting, a lot of injustices. I didn't expect to find the industry in this state.

“I didn't expect the bad side. I didn't expect to find that, in most cases, actors are overworked and underpaid. I didn't expect the conditions actors had to work under. I thought it was Hollywood. I get shocked all the time.”

Nozipho bags new acting role

The star is excited to have bagged a new acting role on S'phiwo as Zenokuhle Maseko. The show is set to premiere in 2024.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared a snippet of the story.

"The premise centres around a murder mystery on campus that draws two young ladies closer to their true calling – a bond destined by the ancestors."

Actors Spaces also shared a poster on Instagram.

Thembi Mtshali-Jones bags new TV role.

In a previous report from Briefly News, Thembi Mtshali-Jones allegedly joins the cast of Sibongile & The Dlaminis after Slindile Nodangala's exit.

Mtshali-Jones is expected to be officially announced next year. Nodangala was allegedly fired after a dispute with the production crew.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News