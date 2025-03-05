Grammy award-winning musician Zakes Bantwini took to social media to pay tribute to the late Meriam Makeba

The iconic South African singer would have turned 93 years old on 4 March 2025, but it was a heavenly birthday

In his lengthy Instagram post, Zakes hailed Makeba for her activism, which was heard in her music and how she proudly represented her heritage

Zakes Bantwini celebrated Meriam Makeba on her 93rd heavenly birthday. Images: Jordi Vidal/Rebecca Sapp

Source: Getty Images

The late Meriam Makeba's music lives on, and Zakes Bantwini made sure to celebrate her legacy on what would have been her special day.

Zakes Bantwini pens heartfelt message to Meriam Makeba

The Grammy award-winning music producer Zakes Bantwini took to his Instagram account recently to pay tribute to the late Meriam Makeba on her heavenly birthday.

The legendary South African musician would have been 93 years old on 4 March 2025. In his lengthy Instagram post, Zakes Bantwini said Meriam Makeba's music was rich in soul and love for the African continent. He touched on her activism and how she carried hopes for people pressed by the apartheid system.

"Your melodies crossed oceans, carried on wings of hope and resilience. From Sophiatown to stages worldwide, you transformed pain into power, exile into anthem... you were more than a singer, but you were a force of nature, your voice a river flowing through the harsh landscapes of apartheid," he remarked.

The late Meriam Makeba would have turned 93 today. Image: Ebet Roberts

Source: Instagram

Zakes says Makeba wore her heart on her dress

The Osama hitmaker further noted how Meriam Makeba's music was rich in history and not just melodies. She also proudly embraced her heritage and native languages.

"Your music was not just heard, it was felt, deep in our bone marroe. It reminded us that identity cannot be silenced."

Zakes continued, "On your birthday, we remember how you carried Africa in your heart, wearing it proudly in your dress, your speech, your unwavering principles."

He stated that Meriam was a perfect example of how music can be used as a tool to speak about injustices. He gave examples such as her hit songs Pata Pata, Malaika and Qongqothwane, saying they were more than just songs, but they were a reminder of who African people are.

In closing his message, Zakes thanked Makeba for keeping her chin up and using her platform during a time when many people dared to speak, saying her legacy lives on and on.

Check out his heartfelt Instagram post below:

Mzansi hails Makeba and Zakes

On social media, people were impressed by Zakes Bantwini's powerful message and how he perfectly paid tribute to an icon.

sobingiseni hailed:

"Your writing is captivating, and Happy Birthday to our Icon."

hardsonfm gushed:

"Legendary! imagine how her music went all over without internet and social media."

flamesmusic said:

"Well put, Zakes. Aluta does indeed Continua!"

nosi_blackgold shared:

"Our Beautiful Xhosa Queen. A legend."

Roberta Flack dies at 88

In a previous report from Briefly News, US singer Roberta Flack passed away at the age of 88. She was surrounded by her family. According to her publicist, Flack was diagnosed with ALS in 2022, which affected her ability to sing.

Fans globally have shared their heartfelt tributes to Roberta, thanking her for her contribution to the music industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News