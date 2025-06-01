Sizwe Dhlomo once again showed people on social media an aspect of his lavish lifestyle in the form of a big pet

Radio host Sizwe Dhlomo interacted with a netizen who wanted to know whether or not he owns livestock

People were impressed by the photo of Sizwe Dhlomo in response to the question from the fan who was curious about one of his horses

Sizwe Dhlomo posted TikTok photos showing one of his unique purchases. Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo often connects with the public on X and one wanted to know about some of their livestock that he owns.

Sizwe Dhlomo's horse, which changed colour over time, fascinated South Africans. Image: @sizwedhlomo

In a series of posts on X, Sizwe Dhlomo showed a photo of one of his prized possessions. Sizwe Dhlomo's photo impressed netizens who were interested in his taste in horses.

Sizwe Dhlomo shows off livestock

In a post on X, Sizwe initially posted a picture of his lawn when fans asked if he owned any horses. In response, a netizen posted a photo of his now white horse (Sheena), which was black and grey when he bought it. Sheena appears to be a type of draft horse, either Percheron or Boulonnais (less common in South Africa), which costs between R60,000- R150,000 depending on factors. See the post showing the growth of Sizwe's horse below:

Where does Sizwe Dhlomo live?

Briefly News reported that Sizwe Dhlomo often loves to flex his well-maintained home. Many people were curious to see where radio hosts live. Sizwe became a trending topic when he shared a view of parts of his multimillion-rand estate. People caught glimpses of scenic driveways, lakes, as well as a lavish poolside patio that had peeps raving.

Sizwe regularly shows off his backyard, which is always immaculately maintained. The radio host often appreciates an immaculate green lawn and perfectly landscaped trees and hedges.

SA discusses Sizwe Dhlomo's horse collection

Many people admired Sizwe Dhlomo's taste in horses. People showered the radio host with compliments for his beautiful horse. Read the comments about Sizwe's horse below:

Sizwe Dhlomo is fond of his horse, which he named Sheena. Image: @sizwedhlomo

@Ash_leyBBMzansi said:

"Wow beautiful horse there ♥️"

@MJ_Khatlisi wrote:

"Mxm wa Siwe aowa, you are the crown champion. You have all the things every black child dreams of. This has two Ferraris 🐎🏎"

@jr_chuene commented:

"Sizwe provides evidence 🧾 for every question asked. No room for doubts."

@Mthoka2 was in awe:

"So you literally got a horsepower."

@AngelM133197 wrote:

"Dinagwe, you taking care of it man? It's prettier than before."

@donald_masilela added:

"The debate that came up when you said she’ll be white one day as she grew was hectic… damn."

Sizwe Dhlomo finally answers fans' burning question

Briefly News previously reported that it seems as though the greatest mystery involving Sizwe Dhlomo's marital status has been solved. Or has it?

Fans have always wondered whether Sizwe Dhlomo has children and if he is married. The question remained a mystery for years, with the radio presenter paying no attention to the hearsay.

Social media users reacted to Sizwe Dhlomo's post with no surprise at all. People said they always knew that he had a family of his own.

