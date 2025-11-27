Major League DJz respond to Kenyan promoters' accusations

On Monday, 24 November 2025, three Kenyan promoters claimed that Major League DJz had repeatedly failed to show up for fully paid gigs

Major League DJz set the record straight in the comments section beneath the promoters' statement

The Amapiano producer and DJ sibling duo also shared their plans concerning a show in Kenya

Major League DJz clashed with Kenyan promoters over alleged missed gigs.

Source: Getty Images

Award-winning producer and DJ duo Major League DJz have responded to claims by three Kenyan promoters who accused them of failing to honour a paid gig in the East African country.

Major League DJz trended for something other than their weight loss when three Kenyan promoters, The Afters KE, 6AM Entertainment, and The Human District Company, released a joint statement on Monday, 24 November 2025.

In their statement, the trio alleged that the twin brothers had systematically breached contracts on several occasions.

They said they had suffered significant financial losses due to Major League DJz's alleged breach of contract.

“Despite fulfilling all financial and logistical requirements on our part, the artists and the management have completely failed to honour their commitments, resulting in significant financial losses for our companies and immense disappointment for the Kenyan public,” part of the statement reads.

The promoters listed three instances in which they had booked Major League DJz, and they failed to pitch up, the latest being The Afters KE African Music Festival, pencilled for 12 and 13 December 2025 at Fort Jesus Museum. The three promoters alleged that on each occasion, Major League DJz were paid the full, agreed-upon performance fees.

See the post below:

Major League DJz hit back at Kenyan Promoters' accusations

In the comments section, Major League DJz reacted to the accusations with a lengthy response. In their response, Major League DJz shifted the blame onto the promoters. They accused the promoters of dealing with third-party booking agents instead of approaching them directly.

The twin brothers, who have sold out shows in Europe, denied signing any contract with the promoters and said they were looking into hosting their own show in Kenya without their assistance.

“We didn’t sign any contract with you. We have hundreds of promoters in Kenya who have been trying to book us, and we haven't done the show because, mainly, we are looking to bring our own show first to Kenya and work with the right promoter, too,” Major League DJz said.

Major League DJz claimed they did not receive any payment, saying the transaction did not go through because their banker rejected it. They assured the promoters that they would receive their money once the transaction was processed.

Major League DJz join a growing list of musicians such as King Monada, DJ Maphorisa, Young Stunna, Makhadzi and others, who have been accused of no-shows at paid shows.

Major League DJz fired back at promoters from Kenya.

Source: Getty Images

